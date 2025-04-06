Broncos HC Sean Payton Filmed in 'Long Chat' With Weapon at CU's Pro Day
For the first time in a long time, the Colorado Buffaloes football team was the subject of much hype. The Buffs had a talented football team and will likely have a couple of first-round picks.
CU's pro day drew representatives from every team in the NFL, with Denver Broncos GM George Paton, head coach Sean Payton, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in attendance.
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is one of the best prospects in this year's class and will likely end up as one of the first five picks, at least. Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks, but the Broncos aren’t in the market for a first-round quarterback.
So, which Buffs prospects make sense for the Broncos to make the trip watch at the pro day?
There are three receivers: Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester. They're all projected as late-round picks or undrafted free agents, and the Broncos are predicted to draft a day-three receiver. That seems likely, as multiple reports indicate that Payton spent a lot of time talking with Sheppard after the workout.
"Broncos HC Sean Payton having a long chat at CU’s pro day with WR Will Sheppard. Sheppard was a big standout today — hit a 40.5 vert and ran a 4.54 40," The Denver Post's Luca Evans posted on X. "Broncos WR coach Keary Colbert and GM George Paton also nearby.
As for Joseph’s presence, CU defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo, pass rusher B.J. Green, and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'ron Silmon-Craig all worked out. All are projected as undrafted free agents, so Joseph could’ve been looking at them as potential post-draft priority signings.
Nwankwo is an undersized 3-4 defensive end. He could add some competition to the depth at the position as someone Denver could try to develop to help cover for some potential losses after this season.
Green is a bigger pass rusher who can play as a 3-4 defensive end or rush linebacker, depending on the situation. Playing at Arizona State from 2021 to 2023, he picked up 11.5 sacks over that span, and 7.5 sacks in 2024 for Colorado.
Sanders is a safety who has shown some play-making skills. He was at the Shrine Bowl, where he struggled to stand out, which likely dropped him from a late-round pick to undrafted status. Silmon-Craig is a more undersized safety who has also exhibited play-making skills.
Over the last two seasons with Colorado, Silmon-Craig has broken up five passes, with four interceptions and three sacks. His play could probably help him get drafted in the fourth or fifth round if he were just a little bit bigger.
