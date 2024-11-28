Broncos HC Sean Payton Opens Up on Coaching Browns QB Jameis Winston
Monday Night Football's contest featuring the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos will be a reunion of sorts between a quarterback and his former head coach. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston played for Sean Payton during their time together with the New Orleans Saints.
Payton remembers that time fondly, sharing some anecdotes about his experience coaching Winston, and some of the quarterback's shining attributes. Suffice it to say, Payton is looking forward to seeing Winston again.
“I enjoyed it," Payton said of his experience coaching Winston. "We started off the season the year he was our starter—I don’t know what the record was—he got hurt. We were playing Tampa Bay. He tore his ACL. I think we might have been 5-2. He’s big. He’s tremendous in the locker room. I said this already—he’s got this infectious personality. [He has] a smile on his face every day he’s at work. You hear him before you see him—that type of guy."
By the time Winston had arrived in New Orleans, Payton's reputation as a quarterback guru had already been cemented by the perennial dominance of Drew Brees. But that's about when Brees started breaking down, which forced Payton to really prove to the NFL whether his QB guru status was justified.
Payton breathed new life into Teddy Bridgewater's floundering career, which led to some other big paydays. Winston was on pace to have an even bigger impact under Payton before the injury bug struck and he tore his ACL.
As the former No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Winston had flamed out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a hated Saints rival. He's arrival in New Orleans meant that Payton had to let go of his rival grudges and embrace Winston as a quarterback pupil. It doesn't sound like it was that difficult.
"You have to remember now there were years when he was in Tampa playing against us," Payton said. "I hated him because that was one of the opposing teams’ quarterbacks, but we always had some good battles (laughs)."
But Winston quickly proved himself to Payton, earning his respect and admiration.
"When Drew went down initially Teddy was in for a stretch [for] five weeks, then we adjusted some, then with Jameis the same way," Payton recalled. "I really enjoyed coaching him and having a chance to work with him. He’s the ultimate pro. He has natural leadership abilities, and you feel that with him... When he came to our program, he was a sponge as a backup. Again, he tore his ACL—I think Week 6 [or] Week 7—and he was having a really good season. It will be good to shake his hand and see him after the game.”
This season, the 30-year-old Winston has started four games for the Browns, passing for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions. The former Pro Bowler is still dangerous, and he's coming off an exhilarating win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Browns sit at the bottom of the AFC North at 3-8, but they're 2-2 with Winston at the controls. Combined with Myles Garrett's ferocious pass rush, the Browns are no joke. This is a game in which the Broncos will have to earn the victory.
