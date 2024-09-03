4 Big Reasons Broncos' Secondary is Vulnerable Entering 2024
After an undefeated preseason, the Denver Broncos are primed for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, riding a wave of cautious optimism. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has grabbed the reins of the offense, and under Sean Payton's watchful eye, the team is evolving into a physical, disciplined, and innovative force.
However, despite the preseason success, Broncos Country should wait to uncork the champagne. A closer look under the hood reveals a position group that could sputter under pressure: the defensive backfield.
While the Broncos' roster has many promising elements, most analysts agree that the team lacks sufficient game-changing playmakers, particularly in the secondary. Let's examine why the defensive backfield has triggered so many questions entering the 2024 regular season.
Loss of Defense's 'QB'
The Broncos' defensive backfield is the position group that remains the most significant question mark. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is undoubtedly the unit's cornerstone, a towering strength that makes opposing offensive coordinators wary. However, his superpowers are well-documented and will not be tested lightly.
The real test lies in the resilience of the rest of the Broncos secondary, which has become a focal point of concern following the departure of veteran safety Justin Simmons, the defensive "quarterback" whose leadership and playmaking abilities are now part of the Atlanta Falcons.
Unproven Replacement
Replacing Simmons is no small task, and it falls on the shoulders of Brandon Jones, a versatile safety acquired in the offseason. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 198 pounds, Jones brings a high motor and toughness to the field.
Jones' versatility allows him to play multiple roles, from deep safety to slot coverage, making him a potential asset. However, Jones' ability to consistently perform at a high level is still being determined.
While he has shown the ability to track plays downhill and tackle with force, Jones' ball skills sometimes leave much to be desired. This inconsistency could leave the Broncos' secondary vulnerable to big plays, especially against seasoned quarterbacks who exploit such weaknesses.
Relative No-Namer Opposite PS2
Second-year cornerback Riley Moss faces a steep challenge. A three-year starter at Iowa, he's been lauded for his high football IQ and ability to play multiple coverage techniques. In a zone-heavy scheme defense, Moss could thrive, but he will need to adapt quickly to avoid becoming a liability.
Putting it All Together for 17 Games
Strong safety P.J. Locke, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 202 pounds, rounds out the group. He has bounced between practice squads and active rosters since entering the league as an undrafted free agent but has shown flashes of potential. Locke's hard-hitting style and ability to play in the box give him an edge in run support, but like Jones and Moss, he lacks the proven consistency required to anchor a defensive backfield.
Bottom Line
With several new faces in the Broncos secondary, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph must be cautious as the season begins. The improved front seven, bolstered by a more potent pass rush, will help the Broncos become more effective at stopping the run, likely pushing them into the top 15 defenses.
However, the uncertainty in the backfield will necessitate a more conservative strategy. Joseph will need to dial back on high-risk blitzes, instead focusing on solid defensive fundamentals to minimize exposure. A "walk-before-you-run" mentality will be crucial as the new secondary gels.
The Broncos have the potential to become a formidable defense, but only time will tell whether the secondary can tighten up and hold the line. Broncos Country, temper your expectations.
This team has potential, but its ability to weather the storm will depend on how well this vulnerable position group can rise to the occasion. The road to success is long, and as the Broncos prepare to face Seattle, their secondary's performance could very well determine the trajectory of their season.
