Invites for the Senior Bowl are already going out and the rosters are shaping up to be stacked more this year than ever before.

The Denver Broncos are looking in a rough spot this season, and many fans have already turned their eye toward next year. Some in the Broncos organization are already working hard to better this roster for next year — mainly the college scouts.

One of the most significant stops on the pre-draft trail is the Senior Bowl and the first wave of invites and acceptances has already come to NFL prospects. Over the past few years, the Broncos have landed some Senior Bowl stars like Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, and Jonathon Cooper most recently.

Meinerz and Browning especially caught attention as they were projected to be Day 3 picks before standing out in Mobile, AL, but the Broncos drafted them in the late third round.

While there are still plenty more invites to go out, the first wave of acceptances features plenty of names for the Broncos to watch during the week leading up to the February 5 game. It'll be a chance for some to stand out against the tougher competition, as Meinerz did.

Others will get an opportunity to show off their athleticism and how they can be used as a versatile piece, like Browning, while some will get the opportunity to whether they have the consistency needed to play at the NFL level, which is just what Cooper did last January.

From the early acceptances, five players stand out as prospects the Broncos need to keep a close eye on during the week. Let's dive in.

Trevor Penning | OT | Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa put out a good tackle prospect for the 2021 NFL eraft in Spencer Brown, but Penning is even better. Though it's still early in the draft process, Penning is viewed as a middle-of-the-first-round tackle prospect. While there will be questions about the level of competition he faced in college, he has a chance to put that to rest at the Senior Bowl.

Some draft analysts have Penning as their top tackle in the draft and a solid Senior Bowl showing can cement that. He has the size, build, length, and traits to be a long-term tackle on either side in the NFL.

With the Broncos needing to find a long-term solution to their right tackle position, Penning is one they have to be paying close attention to as he could end up great value depending on where they pick.

Chad Muma | LB | Wyoming

Muma is a good linebacker prospect. His instincts are nearly elite, he isn't a terrible athlete, and he has some movement skills. While he is skillful in coverage, his run defense is excellent, and he does well reading the play and getting into proper position.

The Broncos could be in massive need of linebacker help, and they will get a look at multiple options at the Senior Bowl that are good prospects. Muma is just one of two to make this list, though a third was barely left off.

With the Senior Bowl in the first week of February now, Muma and the other linebackers could impress the Broncos enough to let Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young walk in free agency.

Logan Hall | DL | Houston

There is no question the Broncos need more help on their defensive line and Hall can play up and down the trenches. He measures at 6-foot-6 with a good build on his frame, though there is room to add more to him.

Hall can put pressure on the inside lining up from a 3- to a 5-technique. On top of that, he can even move out on edge in a 2- or 3-point stance and generate pressure.

The potential interest in Hall could very likely hinge on whether there is a new head coach and what the defensive scheme the Broncos will operate. With what he brings, you'd want a chance to maximize his versatility, and the Broncos just don't have the coaches to do that currently.

At the Senior Bowl, Hall has an opportunity to show off that versatility against tough competition consistently, and an impressive showing will do wonders for his stock.

Arnold Ebiketie | Edge | Penn State

If there is one thing Ebiketie has to do at the Senior Bowl to impress all the scouts, coaches, and general managers, it would be with consistent run defense. That is one knock he had entering the season, and while he has grown, he hasn't shown enough to be viewed more than a pass rusher only at the NFL level. Denver already has pass rushers that struggle against the run, though Ebiketie is better as a prospect than they are now.

Denver lacks a consistent pass rush off the edge, with the guys the team has behind Bradley Chubb being extremely hot and cold. The Broncos need more, which is why they need to keep an eye on Ebiketie, even if he doesn't show off the consistency he needs to against the run. With as many tools as he has as a pass rusher, he could hear his name called in the first round, even without the run defense improvements.

Devin Lloyd | LB | Utah

Lloyd is one of the top-5 linebackers in this class, and this would be a chance to put himself in the top spot. He has good athleticism and his instincts and awareness in coverage are outstanding. There are some pursuit concerns as he can get ahead of the flow against the run, but his reactionary athleticism helps him get back in place.

As said above, the need for linebacker help could be massive for the Broncos with three major pending free agents. If Lloyd and the other linebackers can impress the Broncos' staff, it could bring about a change. There is a lot to like with Lloyd, and the Senior Bowl also will give him a chance to show off his high football IQ.

