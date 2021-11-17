The Denver Broncos heading into the bye week after a damaging home loss is arguably the worst-case scenario. On the other hand, perhaps the players and coaches need some time to get their heads back together after things blew up over the weekend on account of Teddy Bridgewater’s tackling snafu, which could have, potentially, saved the Broncos from losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris is of the firm belief that having a key timeout at just over the midpoint of the season is the perfect time to take a breath and hit the reset button.

“This bye week is actually [at] a perfect time,” Harris said on Monday. “It’s a time where we’re 5-5 right now and yeah—go away. Stop thinking about this stuff for a little bit. Go relax, have a mental rest and come back though because this seven-game stretch [is] going to be a crucial seven-game stretch.”

For what it's worth, Harris didn't view Bridgewater's 'Olé!' moment as the grievous sin the fans did.

“I believe there’s a lot of opportunities to go out there and make plays," Harris said. "You can’t just sit there and try to point the finger at one person. Football is the ultimate team game and then [Eagles CB Darius] Slay also just made a play. You can’t just sit there and point the finger at Teddy like Teddy’s supposed to just stop everything. I’m with my quarterback and I’m [going to] ride with him.”

What Harris is really saying is that the Broncos as a collective need some 'me' time to decompress and recalibrate. Fans will continue to stew over the next two weeks after losing to a below-average Eagles outfit but the players need to move on mentally. Sitting at .500, the Broncos still control much of their own destiny.

Many fans would disagree that the Broncos are even close to being a playoff-caliber team right now and a lot of that has to do with the sheer number of players out injured. Stranger things have happened with regard to mounting a push for the postseason, therefore Vic Fangio is aware that the coaches still need to tweak things while the players are away.

Changing anything meaningful during the bye week, as we learned from Fangio on Monday, isn't going to happen. When Fangio was asked whether he had considered changing the base defensive scheme he is running to account for how thin the Broncos are a linebacker, the coach once again stuck to his guns.

“No. We just have to coach the guys that we have playing for us,” Fangio said. “We have to coach them better. That starts with coaching and we have to do a better job of that.”

After the giddy highs of the emphatic win in Dallas, the Philly low seems even more intense, especially falling in such an inept way at home. But if things are going to improve, nobody can afford to let a collective hangover linger through the bye week before the Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris has no doubts that coming back with a fresh mental outlook will be a benefit to the Broncos in general.

“I really think that for us this is literally the perfect bye week,” Harris emphasized. “Rest your bodies, rest your mind, come back and let’s do it.”

