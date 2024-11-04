Here's Why Broncos Shouldn't Trade for Outside Talent
The Denver Broncos suffered a humiliating beatdown from the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos' defense was abysmal and looked nothing like the suffocating force it was in the first eight weeks, allowing 41 points and getting pummeled through the air and on the ground.
While many in Broncos Country are convinced that Denver needs to use its draft picks to acquire offensive playmakers like Tee Higgins or David Njoku, it would serve the team well to hold onto what draft capital it has and build for the future.
The Broncos' offensive talent is undoubtedly lacking in playmakers. Courtland Sutton is the best option, but even he tends to drop some easy passes. The rest of the receiving corps is abysmal outside Devaughn Vele, who's shown some flashes. The Broncos' tight ends are serviceable at best, and the running backs are laughably inconsistent, making life harder for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos could look to the trade market and Tuesday's deadline to add a playmaker, but this team isn’t a Higgins away from being a playoff contender. This loss to Baltimore was very tough and a sign that the Broncos aren’t a serious contender just yet, but that was the general sentiment going into the season.
The 2024 season has always been a rebuilding year in which Nix would learn and grow while the rest of the Broncos' roster was evaluated. Adding another weapon would make sense if the Broncos were only missing a few key pieces, but even adding a top-tier wideout or tight end wouldn't make this version of the Broncos a deep playoff contender.
Thus far, the Broncos have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers, who have a combined record of 13-31, with only one being in the top 15 in total offense. That’s not to say the Broncos are fraudulent, but they haven’t defeated any real threats besides the Buccaneers.
The Broncos' best plan going forward is to hold onto their draft picks and even add some by trading away some players set to become free agents after the season. The Broncos could still make the playoffs this season, but they need to be realistic about what they are this year and understand they don’t need to put all their eggs into winning now but build for 2025 and beyond.
