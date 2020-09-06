SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Sign 15 Players to Practice Squad

Chad Jensen

Following Saturday's round of final roster cuts, the Denver Broncos anxiously awaited to see which players would pass through waivers unclaimed. Unlike last season when the Broncos made four waiver wire claims themselves the day after cut-downs, the team has stood pat just as GM John Elway said they would. 

"I think that we feel pretty good about our football team," Elway said on Saturday following the roster cuts. "Obviously, we’re going to look at everything and look at all possibilities and see if there’s a chance that somebody would be out there to help our football team. I think we feel pretty good about where we are, kind of excited about the football team we have.”

True to his word, the Broncos announced on Saturday that 15 players have been re-to the practice squad and every single one of them spent the summer with the team in training camp. Here's the list: 

Quinn Bailey | OT | Exp: 1

De'Vante Bausby | CB | Exp: 4

LeVante Bellamy | RB | Exp: R

Trinity Benson | WR | Exp: 1

Fred Brown | WR | Exp: 2

Jeremy Cox | RB | Exp: 1

Alijah Holder | DB | Exp: 1

P.J. Lock | DB | Exp: 1

Patrick Morris | IOL | Exp: 2

Darrin Paulo | OT | Exp: R

Jake Rodgers | OT | Exp: 3

Brett Rypien | QB | Exp: 1

Derrek Tuszka | OLB | Exp: R

Josh Watson | LB | Exp: 1

DeShawn Williams | DL | Exp: 3

What's next for the Broncos as the season starts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With one spot on the 16-man practice squad still open, the one who got away was second-year linebacker Justin Hollins, whom the Los Angeles Rams claimed off waivers. The Broncos' 2019 fifth-round pick, Hollins will be reunited with Rams' defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who served as the Broncos' outside linebackers coach last year. 

It'll be interesting to see what the Broncos do to fill that last spot on the squad. Meantime, here are some quick observations on the players Denver re-signed. 

Bausby Stays

I was harsh on the Broncos for their decision to waive Bausby. He had a great camp and is arguably the third-best cornerback on the roster. Although Davontae Harris now has more starting experience than Bausby, it was the latter who seemed to be the better fit for Vic Fangio's zone-based coverage scheme. Fortunately, Bausby stays in Denver where he can be available for gameday call-ups to the roster or even full promotion to the active roster. 

Three OTs Kept

The Broncos let fans in on their own anxieties by re-signing three of the four offensive tackles that were cut. Only undrafted rookie Hunter Watts did not get the call back. Calvin Anderson beat out Rodgers for the four OT spot on the active roster but carrying three shows that Denver still has some misgivings at the guys who made the roster. 

Staying Power

The two wide receivers who were kept were in Fangio's first training camp as head coach last year and Brown even saw some time on the active roster later in the season. Benson is a dynamic, speedy wideout with some returner chops and Brown is a surprisingly accomplished receiver who does everything well but nothing great — outside of his motor and willingness to do whatever his coaches call on him to do. Cody White and Kendall Hinton were also cut but not re-signed. 

Two RBs Kept 

The Broncos kept three running backs on the active roster but it's a position that suffers one of the highest attrition rates in the NFL for obvious reasons. Better to have a couple of backup options at the ready in the event the injury bug strikes. 

Remember, this year, two players from the practice squad can be activated on gameday to play, swelling the roster to 55 guys. But it's a short-lived promotion, as the team has to send two more back to the practice squad the next day (though it doesn't have to be the same two that were activated on gameday). 

There are a lot of ways the Broncos can utilize this new rule strategically to their advantage. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gut Reaction: What the Todd Davis Cut Really Means for Broncos

The Broncos cut Todd Davis on Friday and it's time for a gut reaction.

Zack Kelberman

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos Release Starting LB Todd Davis

In a shocking move, the Broncos released one of their starting linebackers. Todd Davis is a free agent.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

Broncos 2020 Roster Cuts Tracker

This is your one-stop shop for staying up to date on the Broncos' roster cuts.

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

After Talking with GM John Elway, Broncos Insider Hints Another 'Wow' Trade Could Happen Before Season-Opener

The Broncos have consummated two trades this week. Could another one be coming down the pike before September 14?

Chad Jensen

by

ac64

Rumor Mill: Potential Trade Targets for Broncos at Positions of Need

Don't be surprised if the Broncos make one more trade as the going rumor hints. Here's a list of potential players the Broncos could target on the trading block.

Erick Trickel

by

broncofan55555

Prince Amukamara Shares True Thoughts on Prospect of Reuniting with Vic Fangio in Denver

The best ball of Prince Amukamara's career came playing for Vic Fangio. Could a reunion be on deck?

Luke Patterson

by

Chino210

First Look at Broncos' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Broncos cut 25 players on Saturday, getting down to 53 players. There were some surprises suffice to say.

Chad Jensen

by

Wyobronco

Broncos Waive Veteran CB De'Vante Bausby & Justin Hollins

The Broncos, if anything, have been unpredictable in their roster cuts this time around.

Chad Jensen

6 Broncos Who Made 53-Man Roster but Shouldn't Unpack Bags Quite Yet

These players made the initial 53-man roster in Denver but knowing GM John Elway's recent history on the waiver wire, none should celebrate their triumph quite yet.

BobMorris

by

birddogsII

LB Josey Jewell Breaks Silence on How Todd Davis' Release Went Down

Josey Jewell was as surprised as anybody when Todd Davis was pulled out of a meeting and never seen again in the locker room.

KeithCummings