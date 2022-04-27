Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

Seven veteran free agents took part in this week's voluntary Denver Broncos minicamp. One emerged with a contract in hand.

9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos signed cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday following his three-day tryout.

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Austin has 29 games of NFL experience, including 17 starts. The Rutgers product (6-1, 198) recorded 69 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, and two forced fumbles during his first two seasons with the New York Jets, where he mainly operated at right cornerback.

Waived last September, Austin quickly resurfaced with the Seahawks, for whom he made 10 appearances (one start) during the 2021 campaign, notching 10 total tackles across 201 snaps (149 on defense, 52 on special teams). When asked to cover, the 25-year-old allowed 11.8 yards per reception and an opposing passer rating of 101.6, per Pro Football Focus.

Austin becomes the fourth defensive back signed by Denver this offseason, joining slot cornerback K'Waun Williams and safeties Kareem Jackson and (ex-Seattle mate) J.R. Reed. His addition — likely the final roster move before the 2022 Draft, which begins Thursday — bolsters a CB depth chart featuring Williams, Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, Michael Ojemudia, and Essang Bassey.

Similar to Melvin Gordon's return, Austin's arrival may be an indication that Denver plans to use its Day 2 draft picks (Nos. 64, 75, 96) elsewhere.

Or not.

"I do think there are corners in the first two days that can certainly help us," general manager George Paton revealed Friday, April 22.