Broncos Sign DL Deyon Sizer to Practice Squad, per Report

The injury bug has been busy over the last two weeks. The Denver Broncos have been in the bug's crosshairs, suffering injuries at a prolific rate.

Last week, the position hit hardest was the defensive line with Dre'Mont Jones going down with a knee that'll keep him out for a month and DeMarcus Walker suffering a calf injury that likely will cost him some time. The Broncos do have one practice-squad player available to call up on gameday if needed in DeShawn Williams but the team is hedging its bet.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing Deyon Sizer to the practice squad.

"Broncos are signing DL Deyon Sizer to practice squad once he clears COVID protocols, per source," Klis tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Sizer went undrafted out of Colorado State-Pueblo last year but signed with the Broncos as a college free agent. He was unable to crack the final roster come cutdowns but did get re-signed to the practice squad.

Late in the 2019 season, the Broncos activated Sizer to the 53-man roster where he would appear in one game. The Broncos would go on to waive him the following April.

At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, he's a smallish defensive end but he knows Vic Fangio's scheme and the Broncos have always liked his heart. As an emergency depth piece, Sizer will do fine on the practice squad.

