Broncos Sign Ex-Giants LB K.J. Cloyd to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos reportedly worked out a cornerback on Monday. Fast forward to Tuesday, and the Broncos have signed a defender, though he's not a corner.
The Broncos signed linebacker K.J. Cloyd to the practice squad, the team announced.
Cloyd is a 6-foot-2, 228-pound undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami (FL). He's spent the season on the New York Giants practice squad, after initially signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a college free agent post-draft.
Cloyd isn't all that experienced, with just seven college starts under his belt (out of 49). He exited the college ranks with 83 combined tackles (43 solo), two sacks, and three passes defensed.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
All eyes have been on the Riley Moss situation. We've been trying to read the tea leaves to divine when he might be returning to the starting lineup, and working out cornerback Jerry Jacobs seemed to backup recent rumors that Moss will be out another couple of games.
But the Broncos opted to sign a linebacker instead of a cornerback. Does it mean anything, especially relative to Moss' outlook? Possibly, but probably not.
After all, the Detroit Lions poached the Broncos' practice squad recently, signing linebacker Kwon Alexander. The Broncos promptly promoted Zach Cunningham to the 53-man roster, but even with Drew Sanders back in the fold, the team obviously feels like it could use some linebacker help.
Next up, the Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!