For the second time in three days, the Denver Broncos raided another team to supplement its ravaged cornerback corpse corps.

As first reported by KOA's Brandon Krisztal, the Broncos on Monday plucked rookie CB Parnell Motley from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. This was the corresponding roster move after losing CBs Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver to season-ending ACL tears in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Motley (6'0, 175) entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past May as an undrafted free agent. He made the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in two games — including their Week 3 win against Denver — before being waived in October. He was claimed by San Francisco, waived, and re-signed to the taxi squad.

Motley played collegiately at Oklahoma; he was a four-year contributor for the Sooners, collecting 130 solo tackles across 45 games. A natural ball hawk, he tallied 33 career pass breakups, six interceptions (one pick-six), and six forced fumbles. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. pegged Motley as a Day 3 prospect.

“Motley is more of that late-round possibility,” Kiper said in April. “I think he's gotta [play] special teams early and see what you can get out of him later on in a year or two in that secondary. But he's a late-round possibility.”

Motley will be ineligible to play Saturday against Buffalo due to mandatory COVID-19 testing protocols. But he could receive defensive snaps as soon as Week 16 considering the sorry state of the Broncos' secondary. In addition to Dawson and Toliver, the team is without top corners A.J. Bouye (suspended), Bryce Callahan (foot, injured reserve), and Essang Bassey (torn ACL).

In the meantime, Denver is expected to trot out rookie Michael Ojemudia, former UDFA De'Vante Bausby, converted safety Will Parks, and recently-acquired Nate Hairston (signed off the Ravens' practice squad on Dec. 11) as its primary CBs.

