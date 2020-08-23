The Denver Broncos just completed their eighth practice of training camp. For perspective, the eighth practice where all the veterans, rookies, and coaches are together on the field usually takes place back in the spring during OTAs.

By this point in the summer, NFL teams are traditionally much farther along in terms of synergy but the pandemic has forced a new way of attacking offensive and defensive installs and teaching/coaching. Although the Broncos only have a week or so of camp under their belt, the injury bug has already jumped up and taken a bite out of the roster.

Rookie second-round wideout KJ Hamler has missed the last couple of practices and will likely miss the remainder of camp with a hamstring. Second-year wideout Juwann Winfree has been nursing a groin injury that has caused him to miss a lot of time already.

The Broncos need a body there to fully run the first-, second-, and third-team offenses but the injury bug has other designs. In response to that need, the Broncos went out and signed rookie wideout Cody White. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news but the team has since announced it.

White went undrafted out of Michigan State this past spring. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound receiver had three productive seasons at East Lansing, totaling 143 receptions, 1,967 yards, and 12 touchdowns in his career.

White appeared in 35 games as a Spartan with 26 starts. He was initially signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a priority college free agent following the draft but was waived in late July with a non-football injury designation.



The New York Giants temporarily picked him up before waiving him exactly one week ago on August 16. He now gets a chance to learn at the feet of Broncos' WRs Coach Zach Azzanni and be directly exposed to a Pro Bowler like Courtland Sutton and a prolific and accomplished route-runner like fellow rookie (first-rounder) Jerry Jeudy.

White's odds of making the final roster are slim-to-none, especially with no preseason games. With a logjam of rookie wideouts all trying to make an impression, all White can do is get to work and let the chips fall where they may.

