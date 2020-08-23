SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Sign Rookie WR Cody White, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos just completed their eighth practice of training camp. For perspective, the eighth practice where all the veterans, rookies, and coaches are together on the field usually takes place back in the spring during OTAs. 

By this point in the summer, NFL teams are traditionally much farther along in terms of synergy but the pandemic has forced a new way of attacking offensive and defensive installs and teaching/coaching. Although the Broncos only have a week or so of camp under their belt, the injury bug has already jumped up and taken a bite out of the roster. 

Rookie second-round wideout KJ Hamler has missed the last couple of practices and will likely miss the remainder of camp with a hamstring. Second-year wideout Juwann Winfree has been nursing a groin injury that has caused him to miss a lot of time already. 

The Broncos need a body there to fully run the first-, second-, and third-team offenses but the injury bug has other designs. In response to that need, the Broncos went out and signed rookie wideout Cody White. KUSA's Mike Klis broke the news but the team has since announced it. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

White went undrafted out of Michigan State this past spring. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound receiver had three productive seasons at East Lansing, totaling 143 receptions, 1,967 yards, and 12 touchdowns in his career. 

White appeared in 35 games as a Spartan with 26 starts. He was initially signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a priority college free agent following the draft but was waived in late July with a non-football injury designation. 

The New York Giants temporarily picked him up before waiving him exactly one week ago on August 16. He now gets a chance to learn at the feet of Broncos' WRs Coach Zach Azzanni and be directly exposed to a Pro Bowler like Courtland Sutton and a prolific and accomplished route-runner like fellow rookie (first-rounder) Jerry Jeudy. 

White's odds of making the final roster are slim-to-none, especially with no preseason games. With a logjam of rookie wideouts all trying to make an impression, all White can do is get to work and let the chips fall where they may. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peyton Manning Sets Inconvenient Expectations for Drew Lock & Broncos' New Offense

Peyton Manning was on hand at Friday's training camp practice and dropped some pearls of wisdom on the subject of one Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

alexhammond1974

Broncos Camp, Week 1: Rookie Class Report Card

With the first week of training camp officially in the books, it's time to update the fans on how the Broncos' rookie class is shaping up.

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Predicting What the Future Holds for Justin Simmons & the Broncos

After failing to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, Justin Simmons and will play 2020 on the franchise tag, which puts his future with the Broncos in doubt.

Erick Trickel

by

Denverkewl

Ranking the AFC West: Edge Rushers | Return of Miller & Chubb?

When it comes to the players who patrol the edge and rush the quarterback, which AFC West team earns the top billing? Coming off the disappointment that was the 2019 season, where do Von Miller and Bradley Chubb rank?

Lance Sanderson

by

toddx7

Dre'Mont Jones Knows Exactly What he Must Do to Earn Larger Role on Fangio's Defense

Dre'Mont Jones had a great December as a rookie but now he's got to prove to his coaches that he's deserving of an expanded role. The second-year defensive end knows exactly what he has to do.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

A Theory on How Broncos Could View Dalton Risner as Long-Term Left Tackle Post-2021

What's the Broncos' future plan for Dalton Risner? Based on a few facts, one theory includes Risner moving to left tackle in 2021.

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303

Vic Fangio Explains Why LB Alexander Johnson Doesn't Have '100%' of his Trust to Call Plays

With Todd Davis out for the next week at least, the onus falls on Alexander Johnson to call the defensive signals.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

Shelby Harris Reveals How Being in a Contract Year Again has Affected his Mindset

Shelby Harris is back in the Orange and Blue with a new mindset in what amounts to a consecutive contract year.

Luke Patterson

by

RBA

Garett Bolles Breaks Silence on Broncos not Exercising his Fifth-Year Option, Fans Booing

Garett Bolles made his first public appearance of 2020 following Thursday's practice at UC Health Training Center and he addressed some pretty heavy topics heading into what is now a contract year.

BobMorris

by

PMcGok

Drew Lock Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos TE Jake Butt

For those who've already written him off, Jake Butt is building momentum early that could see his detractors eat a lot of crow.

Chad Jensen

by

Rcsodak