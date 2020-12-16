SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Fangio: Broncos Will 'Stay The Course' with Eli Wilkinson as Starting RT

Zack Kelberman

All the good that Demar Dotson did for the Denver Broncos in eight games at right tackle was overwritten by four quarters of Elijah Wilkinson.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio intimated Monday that Wilkinson, now fully healthy, has reclaimed his starting job over Dotson, the RT1 since Week 4.

“We could have started Elijah the week before, and we just wanted to give him another week of prep and practice. We'll probably stay that course right now," Fangio told reporters.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver made a troika of last-minute changes to their offensive line before Sunday's win over Carolina. Out went left tackle Garett Bolles, who suffered from an illness, and in came Calvin Anderson. Out went right guard Graham Glasgow, who has a foot injury, and in came Netane Muti. Out went Dotson, for reasons unknown, and in came Wilkinson, who spent nearly two months on injured reserve following an early-season shinbone fracture.

The unit held up surprisingly well amid the 32-27 victory, allowing just one sack and five hits on quarterback Drew Lock, who — by no coincidence — threw for a career-high four touchdowns in his best performance to date.

“I thought they all three did a nice job, particularly Elijah, who hadn't played in a long time," Fangio said Monday. "Muti had never played in a regular NFL game. I thought they both did good and they were side by side there and I thought they worked well together. I thought Calvin went in and did a nice job also.”

However, the lone sack appeared to be Wilkinson's fault; he turned inside to help Muti on a Panthers blitz but left the edge wide open as Lock was obliterated.

But no harm, no foul, apparently.

"It's amazing what those guys can do up there," Lock said. "Muti, I call him 'Muto Muto', but Muti, he's playing smart. They lined [DL Derrick] Brown up in front of him. That's a top-10 pick and he did way more than hold his own. Same thing with Calvin. Calvin slotted at right tackle and played in the Raiders game at right tackle, and we had to move him to left tackle. Elijah comes back in from getting a few reps here and there and bounced back from that injury. It just shows how resilient that group is."

Wilkinson and company will face a stiffer test Saturday afternoon when the 10-3 Buffalo Bills come to town. Buffalo's disciplined defense ranks seventh in the NFL in forced fumbles (13), 11th in interceptions (12), and 14th in sacks (31) and opposing QBR (91.6).

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

Yeah, Idk about that call. Dotson may not be our long-term guy, but we need to see growth in Lock, and he won't be able to improve as much if there is constant pressure in his face when against an actually good defense, ya know?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Pink slips could be on the way to Dove Valley.

Zack Kelberman

by

Dodgemydart

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

CUBuffinTX

Could Broncos Tender Then Trade WR Tim Patrick in 2021? It Makes a Lot of Sense

When it comes to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and the X-receiver position, there can be only one.

BobMorris

by

Goodfan

Fangio Answers Whether Drew Lock is Still Auditioning to be Broncos' Starter in 2021

How is Drew Lock viewed by the Broncos' brass?

KeithCummings

by

Goodfan

Report: Broncos Lose CBs Duke Dawson, Kevin Toliver to Torn ACLs

A cursed secondary.

Zack Kelberman

by

Will2cz

Lock Shares Perfect Advice from Backup QB Brett Rypien That Helped Beat Panthers

Rypien has a future in coaching.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

3 Scorching Takeaways From Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers with an offensive explosion. What did we learn?

Luke Patterson

by

1960broncefan

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

DONKEYSFANINAZ

Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Drew Lock did much to silence his critics in the Broncos' 32-27 win over the Panthers in Week 14, climbing the franchise record books.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil