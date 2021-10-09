Onus Falls on Teddy Bridgewater to Exploit Pittsburgh's Defensive Weakness

    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Broncos can Exploit Steelers' Weakness with Quick Passing Game

    Here's how the Broncos can exploit a struggling Steelers secondary.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    There is no question the Pittsburgh Steelers have a talented defense, but it has struggled in critical areas that could benefit the Denver Broncos. The area of concern for the Broncos is the Steelers' defensive front line and how talented it is in getting after the quarterback. 

    This concern is heightened with the Broncos' known issues in pass protection. Denver has to figure out how to counteract the Steelers pass rush, which plays to where the Broncos have an advantage. 

    The Steelers have struggled in each game to counter a quick passing game, and that is something Teddy Bridgewater, the expected starter this week, does exceptionally well. This will put some strain on the receivers to get open quickly, but they should be able to against this secondary. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The Steelers play zone coverage over 60% of the time, and Denver has done well when working against such defenses. The Broncos' receivers do an excellent job of finding the soft spot in the zone and lie in wait for the pass. That will have to be replicated this week against a struggling Pittsburgh secondary. 

    If the Broncos can weaken Pittsburgh's pass rush with quick passes it should help open up a running game and even some deep shots. The Broncos must keep the Steelers pass rush at bay or else they could wreck the day for Denver. Just think back to last year in Week 2. 

    Even with the injuries that have befallen the Broncos, the team still has plenty of weapons that can still make plays and against zone coverage, tight end Noah Fant typically shines. 

    After the first game, Fant has largely been missing in action, but he will be called upon in this one. He can find the soft spot in the zone and that propensity could really help exploit the Steelers in their weakest area in coverage. 

    Denver needs its former first-round tight end to step it up at Heinz Field and forestall falling to 3-2 with even more demanding games on the horizon.

    Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Onus Falls on Teddy Bridgewater to Exploit Pittsburgh's Defensive Weakness

    just now
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) is double blocked by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro (66) and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (76) in the first quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Key Matchup vs. Steelers Gives Vic Fangio Massive Advantage

    45 minutes ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) hands the football off to running back Najee Harris (22) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Steelers in Week 5

    11 hours ago
    Courtland Sutton
    News

    WR Courtland Sutton Rolls Ankle in Practice, Jeopardizing Week 5 Status

    16 hours ago
    Denver Broncos tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam (85) and Andrew Beck (83) and Shaun Beyer (88) and Eric Staubert (82) talk during training camp at UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos Mulling Placing TE Albert Okwuegbunam on IR After Practice Injury

    17 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and defensive end Shelby Harris (96) in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Steelers | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Insider Report Reveals Teddy Bridgewater Will Start for Broncos in Week 5

    Oct 8, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Week 5 at Pittsburgh is More Meaningful for Broncos' Playoff Hopes than Fans Realize

    Oct 8, 2021
    Pat Shurmur
    News

    Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Fires Back at Play-Calling Criticism

    Oct 7, 2021