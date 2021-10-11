The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Steelers 27, Broncos 19: The Good, Bad, & Ugly

    The postmortem continues on the Broncos' ugly loss in Pittsburgh.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Despite a late come-from-behind attempt, the Denver Broncos failed to overcome their lackluster play of the first three quarters, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-19. The Broncos appeared overwhelmed by the Steelers' physicality on Sunday.  

    After two straight losses, it feels like the Broncos are still a team in search of an identity. Coaches and players alike must decide what they'll do differently to get back on the winning track.

    Meanwhile, we continue our postmortem of the Broncos' second loss of the season. It's the Good, Bad, and Ugly from Week 5. 

    The Good

    Javonte Williams | RB

    Williams is a star in the making. He continues run the ball with a 'never say die' attitude. His legs never stop churning. The rookie rushed for 61 yards and averaged 7.6 yards on eight carries. 

    Williams' teammates should take notice of the impact his physical play has on his opponents. Due to his performance, 'Pookie' should earn the bulk of the carries.

    No Quit

    Giving the Steelers credit, they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Broncos were outplayed and out-coached. 

    However, despite being down most of the game, Denver continued to fight its way back and put itself in position to potentially force overtime. The takeaway? There are consequences to not competing in all four quarters.

    The Bad

    Mistakes: Mental & Physical

    Faux pas in key situations cost the Broncos points and yardage. A self-inflicted penalty by Dre’Mont Jones on a field goal attempt allowed the Steelers to continue their drive and score a touchdown, placing the Broncos into an unrecoverable position.

    Denver's offense continues to struggle on third down, converting a sad 2-of-12 (17%) at Heinz Field. The offensive line and running backs were confused on the blitz pick-up assignments speaking to a lack of preparation and focus. Denver's communication issues are a weakness that defensive coordinators are scheming to exploit. Improving third down performance is critical to calling off the dogs. 

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The Ugly

    The Defense

    Over the last two games, the Broncos have not played like a top-5 defense. The past two opponents executed clock-killing long drives at critical moments that kept the Broncos' offense on the sideline. 

    In the trenches, the defensive line is not being physical enough at the point of attack. While the well-publicized secondary was tested and found wanting, opposing coaches are using different formations and motion to expose the Broncos' defensive backfield. Overall, the defense needs to be tougher and recapture its aggressive mindset.

    Vic Fangio | Head Coach

    Fangio's defensive play-calling missed the mark. The well-respected defensive czar allowed Pittsburgh to dictate the terms and the flow of the game. Despite the injuries piling up, the Broncos' defense has sufficient talent to take a more aggressive approach in attacking opponents. 

    That also means placing your players in the best position to affect the game. Assigning Von Miller to cover a wide receiver is probably not the best use of his rare talent.

    Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs after a catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    18 seconds ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    Von Miller Provides Curious Reason he Was Covering Steelers WR Chase Claypool

    3 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    Teddy Bridgewater Sends Urgent Message to Broncos Teammates After Pittsburgh Loss

    4 hours ago
    Kyle Fuller
    News

    Fangio: Broncos CB Kyle Fuller 'Had a Bad Day' in Loss to Steelers

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks at his play chart on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    3 Studs, 3 Duds in Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs after a pass reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    4 Little Things that Cost Broncos Big-Time in Loss to Steelers

    21 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (96) tackle Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    3 Bitter Takeaways from Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    22 hours ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Broncos' Key Rookie of Week 5: Patrick Surtain II | CB

    Oct 10, 2021
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Sign WR to Roster After Courtland Sutton Injury

    Oct 9, 2021