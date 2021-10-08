Broncos Mulling Placing TE Albert Okwuegbunam on IR After Practice Injury

The Broncos' injury report featured two new names after getting banged up during this week's practice.

Relative to the injury bug, the Denver Broncos have been unlucky since the 2021 regular season kicked off. But this news report isn't about cataloging the logjam of key starters and players that have been lost and/or ended up on injured reserve.

We'd be here a long time were that this article's brief.

Today, the Broncos released their final injury report for Sunday's tilt at the Pittsburgh Steelers and fans in the know will notice that two new names popped onto it after that virulent bug jumped up and bit them during this week's practices. Starting wideout Courtland Sutton and second-year tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — who's also a key offensive component — made their way onto the team's unhappy list.

Luke Patterson/Mile High Huddle

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Out

Sadly, 'Albert O' has already been ruled out of Sunday's game with what sounds to be a rather serious hamstring injury and the Broncos are mulling over whether to place him on injured reserve.

“He’s two days into it," head coach Vic Fangio said on Friday, "but we’ll see and make a decision by Saturday if it’s worth putting him on IR or not.”

If that happens, the team is fortunate to have Eric Saubert on the roster — veteran as comfortable playing inline or split out.

“Good. ‘Saub’s’ a veteran with good football instincts," Fangio said on Thursday. "He really knows his position well and knows how to play it. He’s been a really good addition for us, and he’ll go in there and do a good job.”

There is a tactical advantage to placing Okwuegbunam on IR if he's not going to be available for the foreseeable future. By going on IR, the Broncos can use that roster spot and still bring Albert O back after he's been on the list for at least three weeks.

Questionable

Listed as questionable are Sutton, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Diontae Spencer, and CB Patrick Surtain II. All, including Spencer (as the No. 1 returner) are starters or of that caliber — an ominous note with which to end this week's practices consider the Broncos' long list of already injured studs.

As a full participant in Friday's practice, Bridgewater is trending toward playing on Sunday. It'd be an upset if he didn't. Meanwhile, Sutton's injury is cause for some alarm considering that the Broncos are already down Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and could be without Spencer, too. Considering that Sutton tore his ACL at Heinz Field the last time Denver was there (Week 2 of 2020), it'd be a disappointment if he misses the opportunity to exorcise that particular demon.

As for Surtain, his availability might be dictated somewhat by whether or not the Broncos ultimately opt to activate veteran CB Ronald Darby off IR. Darby suffered a bad hamstring injury in the season-opener and has been practicing this week but Fangio is still vacillating on whether he'll play.

If Denver's medical staff doesn't think Darby is good to go, perhaps Surtain can find a way to muscle through and play. If Darby goes, the Broncos would have a bit more of a cushion to perhaps let the rookie first-rounder sit for a game and recuperate.

But it is the NFL. There's no rest for the weary.

Now, for some good news. Denver's starting offensive guard tandem — Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow — are expected to return to the lineup this week after missing Week 4's action, respectively. Rookie third-rounder Quinn Meinerz produced the best left guard play Denver's had this season in relief of Risner but Glasgow's backup — Netane Muti — wasn't nearly as solid.

As for Pittsburgh, the team ruled out DT Carlos Davis, CB Cam Sutton, OL Rashaad Coward, and WR James Washington for Week 5. Everyone else on the injury report is good to go for Sunday's action.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!