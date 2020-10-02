Broncos Stock Report: Soon-To-Be Free Agents Four Weeks In

At the start of the season, I went over the list of the Denver Broncos' pending free agents to keep an eye on for possible extensions or tenders. Now that we are four games into the season, it's time to revisit those names.

There is one addition to the list, which was an oversight on my part from the initial list (I'll mention him when I get to him). We also have to expand the list of free agents who aren't going to be retained, and the list of exclusive rights free agents, because of some roster moves the Broncos have made.

Again, though, the focus will be on key unrestricted and restricted free agents. Let's get the players out of the way that we don't need to worry about that much.

Unrestricted free agents who are just here for the year and won't be retained unless they surprise would be Blake Bortles, Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo, Demar Dotson, and Timmy Jernigan.

Exclusive rights free agents, who can be given cheap one-year tenders, are Brett Rypien, Trey Marshall, Calvin Anderson, Austin Schlottmann, Diontae Spencer, DeShawn Williams, Derrek Tuszka, and LeVante Bellamy.

Pending Unrestricted Free Agents

1. Garett Bolles | LT

Bolles has been one of the best players on the Broncos' roster this year. The debate during the offseason was whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on his first-round draft pick contract. The Broncos chose not to do so.

In the first four games, Bolles has shown a lot of improvement from last season and is making the Broncos pay for that decision (and fans who thought it was a no-brainer to decline the option).

It will be interesting to see what happens after the season, because if Bolles keeps this up, the Broncos may have no choice but to pay up.

Stock: Up

2. Justin Simmons | S

The other notable decision from the offseason was the Broncos not coming to terms with Simmons on a new contract. He chose to play under the franchise tag of more than $11M.

Simmons' play has been inconsistent in the first four games. He had a great game against the Steelers, but had a bad game against the Buccaneers.

There are 12 more games to play, but if Simmons intends to become one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL, he's going to have to show more consistency.

Stock: Down

3. Shelby Harris | DE

I overlooked Harris when I put my initial list together. And Harris has done a lot this season to make it clear he shouldn't be.

Harris has had to take a bigger role in the defense because of multiple injuries, but he's responded so far.

There wasn't a market for his services last season, but now that he's taking a bigger role, he has a chance to prove he should get a big contract — if not from the Broncos, then from somebody else.

Stock: Up

4. DeVante Bausby | CB

Bausby didn't make the final cut after the shortened training camp, but injuries led to him being called up from the practice squad.

When Essang Bassey struggled against the Jets, Bausby was inserted into the lineup and made several good plays in coverage.

Perhaps the lack of preseason games worked against Bausby — after all, games might have allowed him to stand out more. But now that he's shown he can still contribute, it could be his chance to prove he deserves more than the veteran minimum.

Stock: Up

5. Mike Purcell | DT

Purcell is also taking on a bigger role because of injuries to other players. He's been good, but not as much of an impact as Harris.

Still, Purcell is delivering about what you would expect from a nose tackle. Since nose tackles don't command premium money, Purcell could play his way into a short-term deal from the Broncos after the season.

Stock: Up

6. Joe Jones | ILB

I thought Jones might be a training camp cut, but he keeps proving folks like me wrong. He continues to be a steady performer on special teams.

Though depth and special teams might be his ceiling, teams can always use players like that. We'll see if the Broncos think about retaining him.

Stock: Up

7. DeMarcus Walker | DE

Walker is currently on injured reserve and it remains to be seen when he'll come back. Before his injury, he hadn't shown much on the field.

Of course, Walker has a small sample size of work, so once he's healthy, he'll get a chance to prove himself. But he'll have to make the most of his opportunities.

Stock: Down

8. Elijah Wilkinson | OT

Wilkinson was solid against the Titans, bad against the Steelers, and, while slightly better against the Bucs, still not playing well.

A shin injury has cut his season short and, with it, the hopes of getting another contract from the Broncos. Because of this, I won't be checking back on him, because he's most likely moving on after the season.

Stock: Down

9. Jeremiah Attaochu | OLB

Jeremiah Attoachu After a strong start to the season, Attoachu has been quiet, not looking like the starter he was forced to be after Von Miller's season-ending injury. Attoachu may very well be no more than a depth player, so unless he picks it up, a depth player contract is likely all he'll get.

Stock: Even

Pending Restricted Free Agents

1. Alexander Johnson | ILB

Aside from a bad outing against the Buccaneers, Johnson has been a steady performer most of the time. He's still trending toward getting the second-round tender from the Broncos.

If he wants an extension, though, he's going to have show more consistency. He can't have games like the one against the Bucs if he wants to get the Broncos to consider an extension for him.

Stock: Up

2. Phillip Lindsay | RB

Lindsay had a good outing in the season opener against the Titans, but a toe injury sidelined him for the next three games.

He's expected to be ready to go for the Week 5 game against the Patriots. He'll thus get a chance to show he should get the second-round tender from the Broncos.

Stock: Up

3. Tim Patrick | WR

When Courtland Sutton was lost for the season because of a torn ACL, Patrick has had to take a bigger role. And in the past two games, he's shown he can handle that role well.

If Patrick keeps this up, he'll likely force the Broncos to give him the second-round tender. Though he would be a depth player once Sutton is healthy, he's good depth to have around.

Stock: Up

4. Jake Butt | TE

Butt had a good training camp, but so far, he hasn't stood out in games. He's trending toward being a player who the Broncos won't tender.

Stock: Down

5. Davontae Harris | CB

Harris impressed in training camp as well, but he was injured after the Titans game. Once he's cleared to play, he'll have plenty to prove to show he's worthy of being tendered.

Stock: Down

6. Austin Calitro | ILB

A player the Broncos liked, Calitro is currently on injured reserve. Like with Harris the cornerback, Calitro will have plenty to prove once he's cleared to play.

Stock: Down

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle.