Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds in 26-7 Road Win Over Bucs
Well, well, well... look who decided to show up. After two rocky games with fans wondering whether Sean Payton's playbook was written in invisible ink, the Denver Broncos stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a dominant 26-7 win.
Almost no one predicted this, let alone a performance that saw both the Broncos' offense and defense firing on all cylinders. Let's break down the game with some snark, humor, and praise where it's due by listing the Broncos' biggest studs and duds.
Studs
Sean Payton, HC
After a shaky start, Payton finally got his team in sync. The offense was efficient, the defense was suffocating, and Payton made the necessary adjustments to simplify the game for his rookie quarterback.
This wasn't the high-flying New Orleans offense of Payton's past, but it was exactly what the Broncos needed — a balanced, practical approach that played to their strengths.
Bo Nix, QB
Nix, the rookie who looked shaky in his first two games, found his footing with 25 completions for 216 yards. He played mistake-free football, even adding a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
This was the poised performance the Broncos needed, as Payton finally took the pressure off Nix and allowed him to play within his strengths.
Tyler Badie, RB
Badie was electric, rushing for 70 yards on nine carries, including a 43-yard run that left Tampa's defense in shambles. His 7.8 yards per carry showed the potential of a balanced Denver offense.
Broncos O-Line
Not a single sack allowed, and 141 rushing yards gained — this group quietly dominated the trenches. Nix had time to make plays, and the run game thrived in the second half behind an O-line that gave Nix the protection he desperately needed after a rough start to the season.
Courtland Sutton, WR
Sutton hauled in seven receptions for 68 yards, providing steady hands and key catches when the Broncos needed them most. While he didn't score, his ability to extend drives was crucial to Denver's success.
Vance Joseph, DC
Joseph's defense put on a near-perfect performance, holding Tampa Bay to just seven points while forcing mistakes from Baker Mayfield. Joseph dialed up blitzes at the right moments and kept the Bucs' offense guessing all day.
If this defense continues to play this well, the Broncos could be a real headache for their opponents.
Zach Allen, DE
Allen was a disruptor, recording three tackles and a sack. His pressure on Mayfield forced hurried throws and stalled drives, keeping Tampa out of rhythm.
Dondrea Tillman, OLB
Tillman was a force with two sacks and two tackles for a loss. He made life miserable for Tampa's offensive line, closing down running lanes and quickly collapsing the pocket.
Wil Lutz, K
Lutz was automatic, nailing four field goals, including a 43-yarder. He was critical in converting drives that stalled into points, keeping momentum firmly in Denver's favor.
Duds (Only One)
Javonte Williams, RB
Williams struggled to get anything going, rushing for just 12 yards on five carries. Worse, he fumbled, putting a dark mark on an otherwise clean game for the Broncos. With Badie playing well, Williams' role in the offense seems to be diminishing.
The Takeaway
The Broncos found a winning formula in this game: take the pressure off Nix, establish the run, and let the defense dominate. If Denver sticks to this blueprint, it might turn the season around.
It's not about asking Nix to be a hero — it's about playing brilliant, efficient football and letting the defense take care of the rest. Broncos’ fans, the season just got a lot more interesting.
