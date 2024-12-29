Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in Heartbreaking Loss to Bengals
The Denver Broncos pushed the Cincinnati Bengals to the brink in an overtime thriller, ultimately falling 30-24. Denver showcased moments of brilliance, but critical penalties, struggles in coverage, and a questionable late-game decision by Sean Payton doomed its upset bid.
As we sift through the aftermath of the Broncos' seventh loss of the season, let's break down the game's biggest studs and duds.
Studs
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims continued his breakout campaign with eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping 51-yard grab late in the fourth quarter. He also added a 27-yard kickoff return, keeping Denver's offense in prime field position.
His knack for game-changing plays transforms him into Denver's most indispensable offensive weapon.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix delivered a composed performance, completing 24-of-31 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. His 114.9 passer rating was a testament to his efficiency and decision-making, particularly under pressure.
Nix also chipped in 31 rushing yards, including a critical eight-yard scramble on third down to extend a scoring drive.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
McLaughlin led the Broncos' rushing attack with 69 yards on 10 carries, averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per attempt. His longest run of 13 yards showcased his vision and explosiveness, giving the Broncos a much-needed boost against a stout Bengals front.
Zach Allen | DL
Allen wreaked havoc on the Bengals' offensive line, registering seven tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two tackles for a loss. He consistently disrupted Joe Burrow's timing, forcing hurried throws and setting the tone for Denver's pass rush.
Patrick Surtain II | CB
Surtain delivered another lockdown performance, holding his assignments to minimal gains and deflecting a key pass in the second half. The Bengals avoided targeting him for most of the game, a testament to his dominance.
Jonathan Cooper | OLB
Cooper complemented Allen's relentless pressure with a sack, a tackle for a loss, and three tackles. His presence on the edge helped keep Cincinnati's passing game from completely taking over.
Duds
Sean Payton | HC
With :08 left in regulation, Payton opted for a game-tying extra point instead of a potential game-winning two-point conversion. While his conservative approach extended the game, it handed momentum to the Bengals, a team built for high-pressure situations.
Riley Moss | CB
Moss had 11 solo tackles, but his stat line tells a troubling story. Joe Burrow repeatedly targeted him, exploiting mismatches against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While Moss fought hard, his inability to contain top-tier receivers in man coverage was a glaring weakness.
The Takeaway
The Broncos went toe-to-toe with one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and nearly pulled off a signature win. Nix showcased his potential, Mims continues to ascend, and the pass rush delivered under pressure.
However, Denver's inability to execute in key moments, combined with Payton's late-game conservatism, highlights areas for improvement. Despite the loss, the Broncos remain in playoff contention and have shown they can compete at a high level.
To secure a postseason berth, Denver must tighten its coverage, clean up penalties, and trust its offensive stars in pivotal moments. With Kansas City up next, it's a must-win scenario for a Broncos team still searching for consistency.
