Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 16-14 Heartbreaking Loss to Chiefs
The Denver Broncos' 14-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs stings harder than a hornet. After a gutsy, defensive-led performance that had fans believing an upset was within reach, the game slipped away on a blocked field-goal attempt as time expired.
Denver proved it could hang tough with one of the NFL's top teams, but "close" doesn't add wins to the record book. This one hurt, and while moral victories are nice, they're not making players in the Broncos' locker room feel better about dropping to 5-5 on the season.
Who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds? Let's dive in.
Studs
Sean Payton | HC (First Half)
Payton dialed up smart plays that helped keep Kansas City on its toes, maximizing his quarterback's arm and quick decision-making. The strategy to spread out the Chiefs defense gave Nix room to work and provided some much-needed rhythm early on.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix played one of his cleanest games yet, throwing for 215 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers. His poise against the Chiefs' pressure was a promising sign of growth — he just needed that clutch gene in the second half, though he did deliver on the Broncos' final possession.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton once again demonstrated why he's Nix's favorite target, racking up 70 yards and a clutch touchdown grab. He came through in big moments, keeping the Chiefs' secondary on alert for much of the game.
Audric Estime | RB
Estime hammered away for 53 yards on the ground, giving Denver the physicality it needed. He's looking like a bright spot for the Broncos' future in the backfield.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Finally unleashed, Mims showed his versatility and impact potential, turning screens and short passes into yardage and adding excitement to the Broncos' offense. Denver's decision to get Mims involved was overdue, but if Sunday indicates, he's here to stay.
Vance Joseph | DC
Joseph's defensive scheme was a masterpiece. He held Patrick Mahomes to just two touchdowns and kept the Chiefs frustrated all game. His creative blitz packages and timely three-man rushes stalled the Chiefs' offense like few have managed.
Jonathon Cooper | OLB
Cooper turned up the heat on Mahomes, registering a sack and making the Chiefs' backfield miserable. His intensity and discipline were critical to keeping Mahomes from breaking loose.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto backed up Cooper, constantly harassing Mahomes with relentless pressure and another well-timed sack. Together, they gave Mahomes an afternoon he'd probably rather forget.
Zach Allen | DL
Allen's interior pressure made a huge difference, collapsing the pocket and forcing Mahomes to scramble and throw under duress. His performance was the backbone of the Broncos' impressive defensive line effort.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Duds
Sean Payton | HC (Second Half)
Payton's adjustment struggles in the second half became painfully clear as the Chiefs' blitzes ramped up. The lack of creativity and urgency down the stretch left Nix scrambling for options — and the Broncos unable to gain critical yards.
Alex Forsyth | OL
The blocked kick as time expired will haunt the Broncos until their next game. Forsyth just fell down, allowing his man to blast through and get a hand on Wil Lutz's kick. The failure to protect Lutz on the would-be game-winning attempt sealed Denver's fate and reminded us of the importance of execution in the clutch.
The Takeaway
Despite the disappointment, this Broncos squad showed grit and growth. This defense looks like a force to be reckoned with, and with more offensive consistency, the Broncos will find themselves in the win column and toward playoff contention.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!