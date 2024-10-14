Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 23-16 Loss to Chargers
It was a tale of two halves, as the Denver Broncos found themselves at both ends of the football spectrum, turning a dismal first half into a near comeback that fell just short in a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos' balloon, which briefly soared on hopes of a comeback, came crashing back to earth after playing only two of the four quarters of football.
Between penalties, lack of execution, and an inability to seize the moment, the Broncos repeatedly missed opportunities to wrestle the game back from the Chargers. Sunday delivered the ultimate Broncos experience: from the catastrophic to the courageous, all within four quarters.
Let's get to the Broncos' biggest studs and duds from Week 6.
Studs
Bo Nix | QB (Second Half)
After a first half that could have doubled as a sleep aid, Nix finally woke up and found his rhythm. His pocket presence and use of his legs improved dramatically, and he led two scoring drives that teased us with the thought of a miracle comeback.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Vele was everywhere in the second half, seemingly the only receiver to consistently shake the Chargers' secondary. He pulled down a couple of clutch catches that screamed, "Hey, throw me the ball more!"
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton once again showed that he was a legitimate number-one receiver. His acrobatic sideline catch in the third quarter was the type of play that makes you wonder why he wasn't targeted every single down.
O-Line (Second Half)
The first-half version of the offensive line had Nix running for his life like he was in a bad action movie. By the second half, they remembered how to block, giving Nix time to look downfield and avoid sack-killing drives.
Zach Allen | DE
Allen was a beast in the trenches, clogging up running lanes like he had something against them. He also recorded a sack, making Justin Herbert feel the weight of the Broncos' pass rush, albeit too little too late.
Justin Strnad | LB
Strnad was everywhere in the second half, making plays that kept the game close and giving the defense a pulse. Despite a battered unit, his pass coverage and timely tackles in crucial situations gave the Broncos hope.
Brandon Jones | S
With the defense struggling to stop the run, the defensive coordinator had to call on reinforcements from the safety. Jone's had 11 solo tackles.
Duds
Bo Nix (First Half)
Nix's first half looked more like a Madden simulation where the player accidentally picks up the wrong controller. Two drives in, and he already had an interception to his name, killing any early-game momentum faster than you can say "incomplete pass."
Sean Payton (First Half)
The halftime score might as well have come with a complimentary "This one's on me" note from Sean Payton. His first-half game plan was predictable and uninspired, setting up his team for failure.
Javonte Williams | RB
Williams' fumble in the red zone was the equivalent of kicking your team when it's already down.
Tight Ends
You're not alone if you're wondering what the Broncos' tight ends were doing all game. Their inability to block or contribute meaningfully in the passing game was a glaring weakness.
Defense (First Half)
The Broncos' defense in the first half was so porous it could've doubled as a colander. Missed tackles, blown coverages, and an inability to stop the Chargers' run game made for an embarrassing 30 minutes.
Bottom Line
If there's a shred of optimism to hang onto, it's the resilience shown in the second half. Nix rebounded, the defense tightened up after Surtain's injury, and the Broncos at least showed that they wouldn't fold.
This team refused to quit, battling back from a deficit to make it a game — proof that there's still fight left in these Broncos. Maybe, just maybe, they'll figure out how to put together four quarters next time.
