Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 26-20 Loss to Seahawks
The Denver Broncos opened their season with a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While the outcome was disappointing, it may have provided a telling glimpse into what Broncos fans can expect from the year ahead.
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix's debut was a non-stop "Welcome to the NFL" moment, as he struggled against a relentless Seahawks defense. But there were bright spots amid the growing pains.
Let's examine those bright spots as we dive into the Broncos' biggest studs and duds from this Week 1 matchup.
Studs
Jonathon Cooper | OLB
Cooper was an absolute menace on the edge, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits. His relentless pressure kept Geno Smith uncomfortable for much of the game, giving the Broncos a fighting chance on defense.
Alex Singleton | LB
Singleton was everywhere, leading the defense with 12 tackles and grabbing a key interception. His efforts drove Denver's defense, especially in stopping the Seahawks' run game in the first half.
Wil Lutz | K
In a game where the offense faltered, Lutz was perfect, converting all three field goals, including a clutch 45-yarder. His consistency provided a silver lining in an otherwise frustrating offensive day.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/PR/KR
Mims showcased his potential as a dynamic returner, averaging 9.4 yards per punt return with a long 18. His ability to flip field position could be a valuable weapon as the season progresses.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Duds
Bo Nix | QB
While Nix might deserve to be on the studs list for his rushing touchdown and mobility, he also landed with the duds due to his two costly interceptions and subpar passing performance. His struggles to move the ball downfield (5.3 yards per attempt) and misreads in crucial moments hampered the offense's flow and gave the Seahawks opportunities to capitalize.
Javonte Williams | RB
Williams had an off day, managing only 23 yards on eight carries for an average of 2.9 yards per attempt. He failed to find rhythm in the ground game, and his longest run of the day was just nine yards, putting extra pressure on Nix and the passing attack.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
McLaughlin had a frustrating day, with 10 carries for only 27 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, and losing a fumble. His ball security issues stalled a critical drive, and his inability to break off significant gains left the Broncos offense stalling repeatedly.
Greg Dulcich | TE
Dulcich was expected to be a security blanket for the rookie quarterback but managed just two catches for 12 yards. His inability to get open in critical situations left Nix scrambling for options, limiting Denver's ability to sustain drives.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Usually a reliable target, Sutton struggled to make a meaningful impact, hauling four receptions for just 38 yards. His longest catch went for only 17 yards, and Sutton failed to generate any explosive plays, further constricting the Broncos' inconsistent offense.
Pat Surtain II | CB
After signing a well-deserved massive contract, Surtain wasn’t his usual shutdown self, giving up critical completions in crucial moments. He posted six tackles (four solo), but only defended one pass and was penalized.
The Takeaway
This season, rookie struggles will be a theme for Nix, but the Broncos have enough talent to weather the storm. With a strong defense and special teams, the pieces are there for eventual success.
This rough start is like medicine — bitter but necessary for future growth. Hang in there, Broncos Country; the fever will break, and the possibility of a playoff push is still within the realm of the achievable.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!