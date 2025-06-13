Broncos Surge Into NFL.com's Top-10 Offenses for 2025 Season
The Denver Broncos haven't been considered an offensive powerhouse
since the halcyon Peyton Manning days, but the times are finally a-changin'. The winds of change blowing through Dove Valley start with Bo Nix.
Finding a dynamic playmaker at quarterback gets an offense going in the right direction, and Nix has been matched with the right head coach in Sean Payton. The pairing is so ideal that NFL.com's Gennaro Filice forecasts the Broncos cashing in on it, placing Denver at No. 6 in the top-10 offenses of 2025.
"Despite being the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Bo Nix was the sixth quarterback selected. Naturally, this led many to believe Sean Payton desperately forced the issue at the game’s most important position. And in September, that certainly appeared to be the case:
"Nix’s first four games: 60.1 comp%, 165.0 passing ypg, 4.8 ypa, 1:4 TD-to-INT ratio, 62.5 passer rating," Filice wrote.
Nix's early-season wobbles proved that he can face down a tricky challenge and overcome it. The Broncos bounced back from an 0-2 start to make the playoffs, which was met with an enthusiastic response from the front office, which furnished him with even more weapons this offseason.
"During that opening month, Denver’s offense averaged a minuscule 14.5 points per game, tied for 29th in the NFL. But after the calendar turned to October, the Broncos turned up, averaging a healthy 25.2 points per game for the remainder of the regular season, ranking ninth in that span. And yes, Nix spearheaded the attack with an astounding about-face:
"Nix’s final 13 games: 68.3 comp%, 239.6 passing ypg, 7.3 ypa, 28:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 103.2 passer rating," Filicie wrote.
Broncos GM George Paton and Coach Payton hitched their wagon to project Nix, and the process of improving the roster has been unrelenting ever since. Just this week, the Broncos' running back room was substantially bolstered by the arrival of former Los Angeles Chargers' leading rusher, J.K. Dobbins.
In tandem with second-round draft pick RJ Harvey, the Broncos suddenly have a complementary rushing attack, one that Flice factored into his ranking of the offense at No. 6.
"Denver was abruptly blown out of the playoffs by Buffalo, but Nix himself didn’t look out of place. In the coming season, I expect him to pick up where he left off. The Broncos return all five starters from an offensive line that played at an elite level last season," Filice wrote. "And hey, what do you know: Payton made another early draft pick that had some folks calling REACH! But don’t count me among those questioning second-round selection R.J. Harvey -- I’m a big fan of this compact, shifty back with supreme contact balance. With Denver signing J.K. Dobbins this week, Payton’s assembling the kind of multifaceted backfield that served him well in New Orleans."
Flice didn't bother to mention the dreaded sophomore slump that many national pundits have forecasted in Year 2 of Nix's development. Quite to the contrary, Filice believes that Nix has the right stuff, where Nix only grows and builds upon his fantastic rookie year.
Flice is also correct to point out the fact that the Broncos returning all five starting offensive linemen will make a big difference. After all, keeping Nix upright and healthy is essential to the Broncos' success.
Furthermore, with the 'joker' riddle being solved with the arrival of tight end Evan Engram, the sky is undoubtedly the limit for Nix and the Broncos offense. In fact, with Harvey and Dobbins in the fold, the Broncos may have multiple jokers in 2025.