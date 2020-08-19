SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' TE Nick Vannett in Concussion Protocol

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos kicked off Day 5 of training camp on Wednesday without veteran tight end Nick Vannett. Fortunately for the team, the Broncos have a logjam at tight end but Vannett wasn't the only player at the position to miss practice. 

Noah Fant called in sick, as it were, with a stomach bug of some sort — definitely not coronavirus, according to head coach Vic Fangio, while Vannett missed practice because after a Tuesday practice in which he was "knocked around" pretty good, the team put him in concussion protocol. That can only mean he was experiencing some concussion symptoms, even if mild. 

Also absent from Wednesday's proceedings was cornerback Davontae Harris. The attrition of camp has begun. Meanwhile, Bradley Chubb was given the day off. Following practice, Coach Fangio provided a full injury report. 

“Vannett is in the concussion protocol. He’ll be out for the next few days because of that," Fangio said. "Davontae has a knee contusion that’s bugging him. Noah was sick today—not COVID sick—normal sick. That’s what he’s got. Bradley was ready to go today. He could have practiced. I just decided to give him the day off there.”

The absence of Fant and Vannett gave guys like Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli a lot of additional reps. Both Butt and Fumagalli could use every additional rep they can get if they're going to make a viable push for the 53-man roster with locks at tight end like Fant, Vannett, and rookie fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam ahead of them. 

Following practice, Butt talked about the depth of the tight end room and how the players have each other's back. 

“We have a great room," Butt said. "I think you guys saw Fumagalli make some nice catches in the red zone today. We had a couple guys down and others have to step up. We definitely have a talented room and we’ll see how it all plays out. As I always say, ‘Competition brings out the best in everybody.’ I think that’s one of the best things we’ve got going for our room.”

We'll see who shows up for practice on Day 6 and whether Fant has recovered from whatever bug he's got. It sounds like Vannett will for sure miss at least Thursday's practice in the protocol. I'd expect Harris to return and Chubb will for sure. Fangio just gave Chubb a rest day as he recovers from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 4 last season. 

