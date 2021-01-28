ESPN Introduces Wild Broncos Trade Proposal for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has officially requested his departure from the Houston Texans, and the Denver Broncos unofficially have a trade package waiting for the superstar quarterback.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell included the Broncos among 17 speculative suitors in the Watson sweepstakes, ranked from least to most likely. And Barnwell's proposition is ... interesting.

That's all. That's all it would take to nab the NFL's reigning passing champ, a three-time Pro Bowler entering the prime of his career: two — not three, four or five — first-round picks, incumbent QB Drew Lock and No. 3 wide receiver Tim Patrick (a restricted free agent), as well as a few toss-in selections. The Broncos would even get a pick back!

This, a deviation from the previous potential Watson offer, via Bleacher Report, which proposed sending Lock, 2021 first- and second-round choices, and a 2022 first-rounder to Houston.

Regardless of who connects the dots, I'll continue cautioning, a number of issues remain. The Texans, holding much of the leverage, probably ask for a lot more than two firsts and a still-developing third-year QB whose stock is barely there. If Jamal Adams, a safety, is worth a pair of ones, a franchise cornerstone in his prime should dwarf that. There's a reason these types of blockbuster deals are exceedingly rare, if unprecedented.

Even if the Broncos agreed to the compensation, there's the matter of Watson's cumbersome mega-contract, a four-year, $156 million pact that includes $74.8 million in fully guaranteed money. Houston would incur $21.6 million in dead cap charges by divorcing from Watson, though it's possible his new employer shoulders some of that financial burden.

Watson does have an ace in his pocket in the form of a no-trade clause, meaning he'll essentially get to hand-pick his landing spot if the Texans acquiesce to his demands. The 25-year-old reportedly prefers to play for new Jets head coach Robert Saleh and also has been connected to the Miami Dolphins. Both teams wield top-five selections in the 2021 draft. Both teams can offer young QBs (Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa) whom Houston probably would prefer over Lock. Both teams have more projected salary cap space than the Broncos.

Both teams are considered the odds-on frontrunners as of this writing.

Don't bet on life imitating Barnwell's art.

