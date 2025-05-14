Report: Broncos to Open 2025 Season vs. Cam Ward's Titans
The 2025 NFL regular-season schedule release happens on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, two Denver Broncos games have been announced, including a Week 6 International Game in London vs. the New York Jets and a Week 17 Christmas road tilt at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Late Tuesday, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz leaked yet another Broncos frame, a season-opening home game vs. Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.
"Sources: Bo Nix and the Broncos will open the season at home against the Titans in what’s expected to be Cam Ward’s NFL debut — Sunday, September 7 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX," Schultz posted on X.
If true, the Broncos defense will be licking its chops. That's a tough row to hoe for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, opening his NFL career with a road tilt vs. a Broncos defense that led the NFL in sacks last year and ranked top-10 in scoring and total yards.
As the worst team in the NFL last year, the Titans finished with a 3-14 record. One can point to the quarterback position as a primary culprit for the Titans' poor finish, but there was a lot more going on.
The Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach last year, but he had to weather his first season as a head coach without his hand-picked quarterback. Callahan gave it a go with Tennessee's second-round pick from the year prior, Will Levis, at quarterback, but it availed the team little.
Now Callahan gets Ward, and the head coach and quarterback will walk into a likely buzzsaw that is a Broncos defense that was significantly upgraded this offseason. Free-agent additions like safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will make a huge difference, as well as first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron.
Starting linebacker Alex Singleton is also returning from a torn ACL, who missed all but three games last season. Add in third-round defensive end Sai'vion Jones, and the Broncos invested heavily into a roster strength.
It's going to make life tough on Ward and the Titans, especially with the game being played in front of the Mile High faithful at Empower Field. Broncos Country will be especially geeked up for this game on the heels of the team snapping its eight-year playoff drought last season, hungry to see Bo Nix start his second year and all the new faces take the field.