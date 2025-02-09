Broncos' Top Non-RB & TE Prospects to Consider at Pick 20 in the Draft
Even though the Denver Broncos desperately need a tight end or running back, they shouldn’t be locked into drafting one at No. 20 overall. The Broncos roster isn't a tight end or running back away, and it's also a deep draft class at both positions, and there are options to be found in the second or third round.
It also doesn’t help that the current first-round projections, which will change over the coming weeks, don't have the top running back or the top two tight ends available for the Broncos at 20. If the Broncos' heart was set on an Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, or Colston Loveland, it likely require a trade-up.
Either that, or the Broncos could stand pat and take someone else. The question is, who?
Let's examine six options for the Broncos at No. 20: two on offense and three on defense, who don't play running back or tight end.
Jihaad Campbell | ILB | Alabama
Campbell is a rare athlete at the position, with clips of him emerging as a high school receiver. He initially went to Alabama as an edge defender and got a move to linebacker due to the pass-rushing talent the Crimson Tide had. As a result, his instincts are still developing, but his athleticism and reactive ability help cover up for early mistakes he might make.
There's plenty of range sideline-to-sideline, but Campbell has excellent range, especially for a linebacker in coverage. He also offers up great blitzing ability from the linebacker position, which is coveted with what Vance Joseph likes to do with his defensive fronts.
To highlight his coverage play, per Pro Football Focus, of 43 draft-eligible linebackers who played at least 330 snaps in coverage this past season, Campbell had the ninth-highest coverage grade and fifth-lowest yards allowed per reception. He flew around the field and was able to close on those dump-off passes. This athleticism is something Denver can use and tap into.
Grey Zabel | IOL | North Dakota State
Zabel stood out in Mobile and ended up as the first pick for the Broncos in my Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl prospects-only mock draft. He has good athleticism and can work in different schemes and from various positions. Even though Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth were solid players, Zabel would be a clear upgrade at center, who looked natural there at the Senior Bowl.
Zabel's power and technique stand out the most, but he has the movement skills to be used as a puller. Everything is clean and consistent, as he doesn’t get caught off-balance or slip with his technique often. There is an issue with protecting his chest from defenders, but he has the core strength to keep that from being an automatic win for his opponents.
Zabel also gives the Broncos options, as he can play guard, too. Denver could move on if Ben Powers doesn’t produce in 2025 at a level commensurate with his contract.
That's also an option if Wattenberg or Forsyth take a step forward or Denver has a chance for a different center. Zabel's versatility could be coveted because the Broncos have one of the highest-paid offensive lines in the NFL because of the options he'd provide, primarily with Powers’ contract.
Nick Emmanwori | S | South Carolina
The Broncos took a shot on JL Skinner as a big safety who can move around, but he has struggled to see the field through two seasons. Emmanwori is a big safety player who can move around the defense and has great instincts and ball skills.
There are some hiccups in certain coverages and when Emmanwori working as the backside run defender, but his tackling is reliable, and he comes downhill with force. His hiccups are coachable.
While Emmanwori's range isn’t elite, it's surprising because of his size. He always seems to be around the ball, and you can see his instincts whenever you turn on his tape, which is highlighted by four interceptions and three passes broken up this past season and six interceptions and eight passes broken up over the previous two seasons.
Emeka Egbuka | WR | Ohio State
The Broncos receiver room has potential at the moment, and they need someone to upgrade the top of the depth chart while continuing to raise the floor. Egbuka is a physical receiver who can work inside or out, adding to the different looks Sean Payton can give defenses to find favorable matchups. Egbuka’s physicality also shows up as a blocker, and he has a toughness that shows up and works in the middle of the field.
While it was as a depth player, Ebguka could fill Lil’Jordan Humphrey's role on the offense. However, Egbuka offers a lot more to work with and a variety of ways to use it.
With Devaughn Vele, Edgbuka would give the Broncos some tough, physical pass-catchers who can work in the middle of the field. Egbuka's route tree also fills the void that Payton loves but didn’t have this past season.
There's a natural sense from Egbuka to find the soft spot in zone coverage and sit and wait — another element the Broncos and Bo Nix could use. After all, Nix struggled against zone coverage last season. This is a weapon for Nix at a position the Broncos need, especially with Courtland Sutton entering the final year of his deal, and he may have another issue over his contract this offseason.
Walter Nolen | DL | Ole Miss
The Broncos may appear set on the defensive line, but D.J. Jones is a free agent this year, with Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach free agents next season. The defensive line is a position you want to address before it is needed, which would mean the Broncos are preparing for the loss of two or three of their top four players over the next two years this year. That is where Nolen comes in.
Nolen is a pass-rushing interior defensive lineman and a solid enough run defender. While he isn’t a bigger nose tackle type or can be used the way Jones and Roach are, he could be an impact player as a 4i/5 technique. That would mean he would be an option to replace Franklin-Myers or Allen after this season while giving a high-quality backup behind them this year by upgrading over Jordan Jackson.
Nolen is a twitched-up athlete who can be highly effective in a gap-penetrating scheme like the Broncos use upfront. The instincts and awareness can be worked on, as well as finding consistency against the run, but that is why you take him now and develop to be a starter in 2026.
A lot of the comments made about Nolen make it clear a lot will depend on landing with the right coaches and scheme. Broncos pass-rushing specialist Jamar Cain and Joseph are the right coaches, with the Broncos being the right scheme.
