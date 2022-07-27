Training camp is underway at UCHealth Training Center and the Denver Broncos have the genuine potential to contend for a Super Bowl title. The Broncos have an elite, future Hall-of-Famer at quarterback, a strong roster with a mix of youth and experience, and an innovative new head coach.

That's a recipe for success.

However, a team like Denver cannot just look at what it has on paper and expect to win. There are three things that have to happen in training camp for the Broncos to come out of the gate hitting on all cylinders.

A fast start is a must this regular season because the back half of the schedule is a lineup of contenders.

O-Line Must Gel

The zone blocking scheme requires an offensive line to work well together and have impeccable timing. For ultimate success, the O-line needs to have an instinctive connection, and communication that goes beyond just making line calls.

This connection can only come together by having the five offensive linemen together and working on their craft throughout training camp and preseason. It's one reason the Broncos' coaches want to set the O-line starting lineup as early as possible in camp.

The O-line working seamlessly together will be the key to a good running game and providing the best protection Russell Wilson has had in his career. If this is accomplished, the Broncos' offense will be one of the best in the NFL.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Health

Staying healthy is an obvious must-have when it comes to camp and preseason, but the importance cannot be overstated. The Broncos have to make it through this portion of the summer unscathed. If key players still nursing injuries to start the season, the Broncos will have a shaky start.

The team is already starting with its key free-agent signing, Randy Gregory, sidelined until Week 1 on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The potential starter at right tackle, Billy Turner, is also on the PUP list and an unknown health-wise. The Broncos can’t afford other starters getting hurt.

No. 4 Cornerback Step Forward

The secondary starters are all but set. Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and K’Waun Williams are the three starting cornerbacks. Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson will reprise their role as the starters at safety again.

The Broncos' safety position is loaded with quality depth. Caden Sterns was a rookie sensation, and the fourth spot will be a battle between three youthful players. Safety depth doesn’t appear to be an issue.

The cornerback depth is concerning, though. There are several players with potential, but each has some question marks.

One of these corners has to emerge in camp to solidify that fourth spot on the roster because the Broncos will be facing many teams with pass-happy attacks, especially in their own division.

Bottom Line

The Broncos have a real shot at marching into the playoffs and making some noise. It's a solid roster across nearly all position groups.

If the Broncos can get out to a fast start in the first half of the season, they have a shot at taking the AFC West. Stumbling early would really dim Denver's chances of hosting a playoff game in January.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!