Broncos' Trench Upgrades Needed to Rise to Chiefs & Eagles SB Level
In a rebuilding year, the Denver Broncos made it all the way to the Wildcard Round of the playoffs when most pundits had them winning five games or less. The Broncos are more than a few steps in the right direction, but there’s still some work to be done in building a championship team worthy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Unfortunately for Broncos Country, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl looking for the first three-peat in league history against the uber-talented Philadelphia Eagles. While it sucks for Broncos fans to see a Super Bowl rematch from just a few years ago, Denver would be wise to take notes of why these two teams were able to vanquish Conference playoff competition and made it back to the Super Bowl... again.
The Chiefs and Eagles have a wealth of talent along the offensive and defensive lines, which is critical for dictating every game. The Eagles, in particular, are loaded, with the top-ranked offensive line and third-best defensive line by Pro Football Focus.
Kansas City’s offensive interior is the best in the NFL, with Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney, and Trey Smith stonewalling the opposition, allowing the run game and Patrick Mahomes to flourish. The Broncos' trench play has improved dramatically from previous years, especially on the offensive line, ranked second overall by PFF.
The only spot Denver should look to upgrade is the center, as Luke Wattenberg is serviceable at best. Zach Strief has done an exceptional job coaching up this group, only allowing 24 sacks on rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
While the run game was almost non-existent, it was due to a lack of horsepower in the Broncos' running back stable. Saquan Barkley is an exceptional back who’s in consideration for MVP, and the emphasis Philadelphia has put on building its offensive line and adding tight ends and wideouts with the willingness to block makes him shine even brighter.
Defensively, the Broncos front also had an exceptional year, with six defenders finishing with five or more sacks: Nik Bonitto (13.5), Jonathon Cooper (10.5), Zach Allen (8.5), John Franklin-Meyers (7.0), Jonah Elliss (5.0), and Dondrea Tillman (5.0). Overall, the Denver defense set a franchise record of 63 sacks, more than even the historic No Fly Zone defense, which had 52 in 2015. Allen is the only defensive lineman who should be discussed as a true All-Pro or MVP, but he’s often overlooked.
However, the Broncos can’t rely on blitzing linebackers and defensive backs to create pressure and get sacks forever. The Eagles have proven that throwing money and draft picks at the defensive line is well worth it.
It’s probably controversial, but the Broncos don’t have a superstar edge rusher, even with Bonitto reaching the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. If he duplicates his production from 2024 and vastly improves as a run defender, he'll achieve superstar status.
The Takeaway
The Broncos must adjust their philosophy to how the Eagles and Chiefs have built their offensive and defensive lines. Games are won and lost in the trenches, and Denver found that out after being bullied by the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.
If the Broncos wish to be perennial contenders like the two Super Bowl teams, they’ll have to start by following a similar approach on both their lines.
