Broncos' WR Trinity Benson Doesn't Want to be a 'One-Hit Wonder'

After a two-touchdown preseason debut, where does Trinity Benson go from here?

When we hear about players who are standing out in training camp, sometimes those players don't translate that success to games. But in the case of Denver Broncos' wide receiver Trinity Benson, who has turned heads during training camp thus far, is doing the same come game time, as evidenced by his performance in Saturday's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Benson did a good job on offense in nearly every aspect on Saturday. His two touchdown receptions will certainly command the most attention, but he did a good job with route running, getting open for passes, and making plays on special teams.

"He's a guy who has been working extremely hard since I've gotten here," said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater post-game. "In the little time I've gotten to know him, he loves ball. He just loves competing.

"We were talking on the sideline, we both came off the field, and we were talking about some messages that our moms gave us when we were younger, how it's coming to life, coming to fruition now. He's a guy that's working extremely hard."

Bridgewater connected with Benson for his second touchdown of the game in which the veteran quarterback delivered a fade in the corner of the end zone, right into the receiver's hands. Earlier in the drive, Benson leaped to snag a pass from Bridgewater that put the Broncos into the red zone.

And in the first half, it was Drew Lock hooking up with Benson. Lock rolled out of the pocket, went through his reads, and saw Benson open for the score.

Benson, for his part, was happy with his performance but realizes he has more work ahead of him if he wants to make the 53-man roster.

"It always feels like a dream come true to come out here and play the game that I love," Benson told the team site after the game. "But I still don't think my job is done yet. I've still got two weeks and I've got to keep it up."

Benson showed he can be a threat in the return game, along with his work as a receiver. After the Broncos' defense logged a safety and the Vikings had to kick off, Benson fielded the ball at the Denver 13-yard line and returned it 30 yards.

Although the play was called back because of a Kendall Hinton penalty, Benson's ability in the return game is clear. He could be somebody who takes the return job from Diontae Spencer, who has held that role the past two seasons.

Benson said the experience and knowledge he gained last season has helped. A futures contract signing by the Broncos after the 2019 season, he made the practice squad in 2020 and spent his time learning.

"Just being on the practice squad a year, you kind of just sit back and learn from all of the other guys," he said. "As the saying goes, with experience comes wisdom."

Benson took a major step toward securing a spot on the 53-man roster with his play Saturday. While the Broncos have their top-four receiving spots set, the remaining spots are up for grabs.

Benson has become an early favorite to secure a roster spot but he knows the job is far from finished.

"I don't want to be a one-hit wonder," he said. "I've got two games. I just want to continue to put on a good show."

