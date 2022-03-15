The Broncos flexed a little on Twitter at the Cowboys' expense.

On Tuesday morning, the internet exploded with reports that free-agent edge rusher Randy Gregory had re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a lucrative five-year, $70 million deal. The Cowboys, naturally, celebrated the agreement of terms on Twitter.

Then, Gregory backtracked — taking "the same deal" from the Denver Broncos instead, with one big item omitted. We'll get to that situation shortly but the Broncos celebrated the purloining of Gregory with a tweet of their own.

The Broncos were in desperate need of edge rusher help and had been tied to Von Miller and Chandler Jones, long before the NFL's 'legal tampering window' had opened on Monday. Landing Gregory was a coup in more ways than one.

So, in an age where a free agent rarely backs out of a deal agreed to in principle during the legal tampering period, what led to Gregory balking on Dallas and how'd the Broncos benefit?

CowboysSI.com's Mike Fisher provided the inside scoop.

As we understand it, the two sides had their agreement. But at some point, the Cowboys either interjected - or Gregory's side noticed - some sort of "behavioral clause'' tucked into the deal.

And Gregory's side balked.

Dallas is within its rights to ask for such a thing, given Gregory's spotty history. But Gregory - with other bidders on the phone - is within his rights to change his mind.

So he did. Over brunch.

The Cowboys were hoping Gregory would give them a “hometown discount,” owner Jerry Jones saying, he had a “good visit” with Gregory's agent at the Senior Bowl.

Dallas hedging against any potential off-field hijinx on Gregory's part is understandable. After testing positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine, he plummeted to the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, instead of being a sure-fire Day 1 pick.

As a second-year pro, Gregory was dealt a four-game suspension due to violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Later that same season, he failed another drug test, prompting him to seek help in the form of an inpatient rehab program.

The NFL hit Gregory with another 10-game suspension and the Cowboys actually removed him from their active roster. From there, he struggled to stay on the straight and narrow as the Cowboys went through a whirlwind of drama and lived under constant threat of season-long suspension.

In 2019, Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for another drug violation. The Cowboys stayed loyal and true and actually extended his contract.

Gregory finally seemed to turn the ship around in 2020 and despite dealing with injuries this past season, the Cowboys reaped some modest rewards for their faith and support in him. Owner Jerry Jones figured that would serve the Cowboys during free-agent negotiations.

Psyche!

“Knowing our time together,” Jones told Fisher, “and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well.”

For now, the Broncos get to celebrate a big win on the free-agent market. But GM George Paton would be wise not to count the Gregory chickens until they've hatched because the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

It's not the only predictor because people can and do change. But the past is usually the best, most accurate predictor of the future. Here's to hoping the Broncos are right and that the 29-year-old Gregory has truly turned over a new leaf.

Because the Cowboys are likely viewing Gregory's defection to the Mile High City as a blessing in disguise.

