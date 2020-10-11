The Denver Broncos will have to wait one extra day before facing the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Yes, by virtue of the NFL pushing the Broncos-Patriots game back from Sunday to Monday, it suddenly gives Denver a short-week turnaround, but it also buys a little extra time for one banged-up player in particular to maybe, just maybe, suit up.

On Saturday, the Broncos released their final injury report for Week 5. Three players are listed as questionable while four have already been ruled out.

Takeaways

With Drew Lock listed among the questionable, as Lloyd Christmas once said, 'So you're telling me there's a chance!?' Reading the tea leaves, the safest bet is to assume the Broncos will wait one more week to bring Lock back.

But getting that extra day to prepare and fully recover from his shoulder injury? It could be just what the doctor ordered.

Head coach Vic Fangio said that if Lock is healthy enough to play, there is no other consideration — such as choosing the perfect matchup to bring him back. If Lock is healthy and cleared by the doctors, according to Fangio, he'll play.

And why wouldn't he? Lock is the Broncos' starting quarterback, after all, and the reason why fans, media, and front office alike were so optimistic that 2020 could be a success. Ostensibly, the Broncos view his availability as integral to the team's success (or lack thereof).

Remember, John Elway, when declaring in his end-of-season presser last December that the Broncos had finally "bounced off the bottom", cited Fangio's coaching influence as having a stabilizing influence on the team as part of the reason for his optimistic outlook but the GM's main emphasis was on the effect Lock had on the locker room.

"They believe in the coaching staff, they feel like the young guys that we have and the excitement that Drew has brought, that locker room is excited again," Elway said back on December 30, 2019. "I think that’s what gives you hope, and they have hope that they’re going to be able to be successful."

Is there any question as to which quarterback the Broncos would prefer to start on the road vs. New England? A healthy Lock or a healthy Brett Rypien?

Again, the question is, is Lock healthy? If the doctors clear him — the Broncos will play him. But there's no reason to declare that either way until game time. It is encouraging to see him upgraded on the final injury report this week from 'out' (last week) to 'questionable'.

Meanwhile, running back Phillip Lindsay has returned fully from his turf-toe injury, but a trio of impact players have been ruled out. Tight end Noah Fant, rookie wideout KJ Hamler, and starting rush linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu won't dress on Monday.

Complicating the gameday roster juggling is the injury to rookie running back LeVante Bellamy, which he sustained during practice earlier this week. He's been ruled out. With Lindsay returning, though, counting Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman, the Broncos will be three-strong at the position.

Newly-paid nose tackle Mike Purcell is listed as questionable with a knee injury but going off what he said during his Tuesday press conference, there's no reason to doubt that he'll suit up. Hopefully, though, that knee doesn't compromise his ability to be effective.

Lastly, depth linebacker and special teams maven Joe Jones is questionable with a knee. He should be good to go on Monday but if not, someone else will have to step up and be that presence on special teams.

With Fant ruled out, is this the week fans will finally get to see rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam suited up and on the field? Time will tell.

Patriots

The Patriots have three key players listed as questionable, including wideout Julian Edelman, safety Devin McCourty, and offensive guard Shaq Mason. I'd be stunned if any among this trio didn't suit up against Denver, though.

The question still unresolved is whether starting QB Cam Newton and No. 1 cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be cleared from COVID-19 quarantine in time to play. I doubt Gilmore will have had enough time to test negative three times but there's a good chance Newton will have.

Coach Fangio said the Broncos are preparing as if Newton will be under center. That tells fans everything they need to know.