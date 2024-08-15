Broncos Unveil Three New Stadium Upgrades for Unmatched Fan Experience
Ever since the Walton/Penner group assumed ownership of the Denver Broncos, it has spared no expense in improving the fan experience. Last week, team president Damani Leech the investment the Broncos have received from the Walton/Penner group.
“Last year, as you recall, a pretty massive investment, a $100 million investment, by our ownership group to upgrade the stadium, the largest capital improvement in the stadium’s history," Leech said.
The Broncos have made three new additions to the fan experience. Let's break them down as the 2024 season rapidly approaches.
Improved Wi-Fi & Food Options
Everyone knows getting cell phone reception can be a nightmare at any major sporting event. The Broncos have made a $6.5 million investment in efforts to improve the stadium Wi-Fi.
"On gameday, Wi-Fi will be enhanced this year," Leech said. "We're going from 1,400 to 2,400 access points around the stadium. Effectively, your Wi-Fi is going to be faster on game days during the season this year."
Improving the dining experience was also a concern the team addressed. The Broncos have added around a dozen new food options to the stadium, each offering a unique and exciting culinary experience.
New restaurants include Bean Water, Hall, and Worth, Better Off Burger, Lucy's Burger Bar, Blue Pan Pizza, Pints Peak Ice Cream, Bonanno Concepts, Renegade Burrito, Ducks Dozen, TAG Burger Bar & Restaurants Concepts, Guard and Grace.
Blue Pan will definitely be my first stop, and it's known for its excellent Detroit-style pizza.
Ring of Fame Expansion
The Broncos have also decided to invest $500K in expanding the Ring of Fame Plaza outside the south end zone. This expansion, a testament to the team's rich history, includes a third section for the newest two historical names — Steve Foley and Riley Odom — continuing the tradition of remembering the greats from the historic 1977 team.
Steve Foley
During Foley's 11-year career, his flexibility and football IQ were unmistakable as he became a crucial part of the Orange Crush defense. His interceptions at critical moments in the game were his trademark.
Foley's role was not limited to being a cornerback; he also excelled as a premier free safety. In five seasons from 1978-84, he logged at least five interceptions. His legacy was cemented when he became the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions with 44.
Riley Odom
Odom was undeniably a pioneer ahead of his time and was unmistakably celebrated as one of the best tight ends in the league during his tenure in Denver. His explosive gameplay resulted in four Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections.
It's exceedingly rare for tight ends to substantially impact the game, particularly during the '70s and '80s. Nevertheless, Odom indisputably changed the game, tallying an impressive 41 touchdowns while in Denver.
Club 1977
Club 77 is the new all-inclusive crown jewel that delivers an unmatched game experience. This exclusive club, limited to just 54 lucky Broncos fans, offers an unparalleled level of privilege and exclusivity.
Club members enjoy a range of exclusive perks.
- All-inclusive food and beverage. (The food is unique to the space and can't be found anywhere else in the stadium.)
- Access to Broncos games as well as non-Broncos events.
- Invitations to an away game each year.
- Ongoing series of exclusive events.
The new space will also be decorated in a 1977 style, with photography from that season throughout. Only the old 'D' logo will be displayed, which lifelong Broncos fans should appreciate, as it's been the most popular of all the logos throughout the franchise's history.
The Takeaway
It's truly inspiring to see a franchise owner's dedication to enhancing the fan experience. This investment not only adds value to the tickets, which can often be quite expensive, but also creates memorable moments that fans can cherish for a lifetime.
These are the moments that fans, especially those who travel from surrounding areas, truly appreciate. The impact of this investment is significant, turning a Broncos game into a family experience that rivals a weekend getaway.
