5 Broncos Veterans With the Most to Prove in 2024
Denver Broncos training camp kicks off on July 26. The rookies have already reported and the veterans will follow on July 23.
There will be a host of players looking to prove themselves, whether it’s the younger player looking to step into a major role or a veteran wanting to demonstrate he still has a lot to give to the team.
Training camp will feature competition across the roster, whether it's young players looking to step into a bigger role or a veteran demonstrating that he's still got plenty to offer the team. I've examined the five young Broncos with the most to prove, so today, I'm spotlighting a handful of veterans facing the same pressure.
Garret Bolles | OT
Bolles has come a long way from his first couple of seasons in the NFL, when he struggled with pass protection and holding penalties. After a broken leg cut his 2022 season short, he showed last season that he's still one of the Broncos’ best offensive linemen.
This season, there’s no question that Bolles will be the starter at left tackle. But the 2017 first-round pick has much to play for, because he enters the final year of his current contract.
The veteran offensive tackle could be in line for another payday, even at 32 years old. As we have seen in the NFL, it’s not unusual for offensive tackles to get a third big contract and, in some cases, deliver on it.
For Bolles, this will be the time to prove he’s worthy of a new contract from the Broncos and perhaps do something that doesn’t happen often these days — finish his career with the team that originally drafted him.
Mike McGlinchey | OT
McGlinchey represented the biggest investment the Broncos made in free agency in 2023. He stepped into a position that the Broncos haven’t had stable production for a long time.
In his first season with the Broncos, McGlinchey did well as a run blocker but had issues with pass protection. As I’ve mentioned before, not everything was his fault, but he does hold some responsibility for his protection issues.
The main thing Broncos fans should expect from McGlinchey is improved play. It’s not just because of the money the Broncos are paying him, but because right tackle has been an issue for the Broncos for almost a decade.
The key will be to see how he does in training camp and whatever preseason action he sees. If he shows improvement, it could give Broncos fans some peace of mind.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton enters the third year of his current contract, in which he is due $13.5 million. He has sought a new deal and skipped voluntary workouts earlier this offseason.
The veteran receiver has reported to mandatory workouts and should be present for training camp. But Sutton can utilize training camp and the preseason to demonstrate that he should get more money.
Sutton’s production has been dependent, in part, on the quarterback under center. His skill set is best utilized for a QB who will attack downfield. Even so, he will need to prove on the field that he deserves more than his current salary.
It’s not likely the Broncos will agree to a new deal before the season, though he can start building his case for it. But if he can have a strong 2024 campaign, he might put himself into position for a new deal after the season.
Brandon Jones | S
The Broncos parted ways with popular veteran Justin Simmons before the start of the 2024 league year. They then added Jones, who has started 30 games in his four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Jones has shown he can be productive but he hasn’t played many snaps in recent seasons. He played 76 percent of the snaps in 2022 but was active for just seven games, and he was active for 16 games last season but played just 44% of the snaps.
Are the Broncos getting a player who is up to the task of replacing a veteran like Simmons? We won't get a solid answer to that question until training camp and the preseason are in the books.
Whoever replaced Simmons was going to have big shoes to fill. While Jones doesn’t have to produce at a Pro Bowl level, he needs to show he can be capable of getting the job done.
Alex Singleton | LB
Singleton was a pleasant surprise in 2022, his first season with the Broncos. He was rewarded with a three-year extension in 2023 and continued to form a good pairing with Josey Jewell.
But with Jewell departing in free agency this offseason, it’s now Singleton who needs to step up in a bigger role. Though he has a nose for the ball, Singleton was one of the leaders in the NFL for missed tackles in 2023.
The Broncos signed Cody Barton in free agency and brought back Jonas Griffith and Justin Strnad. But with Griffin having missed the 2023 season, Barton new to the team, and Strnad bringing most of his strengths to special teams, more will be expected from Singleton.
How Singleton fares in training camp and the preseason might give us some hints as to how he handles being the expected leader of the linebacker corps.
