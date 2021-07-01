5 Broncos Vets Potentially on the Roster Bubble This Summer

Who among these vets will be without a seat when the music stops?

By virtue of an impressive free-agent haul, a lauded NFL draft class, and a little time to let injured players recover, the Denver Broncos suddenly have a very deep roster. This might come as a surprise to some as the Broncos were extremely thin at multiple positions last year as the injury bug decimated the roster.

That was then, this is now. The Broncos appear to be loaded for bear on this hunt.

All that is needed to push this squad into overdrive is consistent quarterback play. That, however, is a topic for another time.

Today, we're breaking down five veterans who, by virtue of this newfound roster depth, could find themselves as camp casualties later this summer. One of them is a darkhorse I'm sure will receive some pushback in the comment section.

Begin!

Royce Freeman | RB

Ah, the 'Rolls Royce.' What could have been had he not suffered that high ankle sprain in Week 7 of his rookie year? We'll never know but up to that point, Freeman had leap-frogged Devontae Booker, putting a stranglehold on the starting running back job in Denver.

Freeman's injury opened the door for Phillip Lindsay, just by a crack, which he was able to kick open with gusto on the way to an unprecedented 1,000-yard rushing campaign and a Pro Bowl nod as an undrafted rookie. Freeman rebounded from his injury but he never recovered his standing with the team in the wake of Lindsay's emergence.

Then, Freeman really subsided into the background over the ensuing two years as the Broncos went out and paid Melvin Gordon in 2020 and drafted Javonte Williams this past spring after Lindsay was allowed to walk in free agency. Adding insult to injury, new GM George Paton sent a not-so-subtle message Freeman's way by signing former Minnesota Viking Mike Boone.

In a contract year, the veritable ground is receding beneath Freeman's feet. Barring a transcendent performance in training camp next month, is very likely the team's 2018 third-round pick could be sent packing when the final roster cuts come in.

Austin Schlottmann | IOL

The career trajectory for the formerly undrafted Schlottmann has been respectable. Going undrafted out of TCU in 2018, he scratched and clawed his way onto an NFL roster in Denver, carving himself out a backup role as a reserve to be relied upon by the coaches.

However, guys like Schlottmann are under constant threat of being rendered obsolete by the constant churning of the roster by way of the draft. In 2020, the Broncos spent a third-round pick on center Lloyd Cushenberry III and a sixth-round pick on Netane Muti, a mauling guard who would have been an early Day 2 pick had he not been injured. Then, just two months ago, Denver drafted Quinn Meinerz in the third round.

Suddenly facing a barrage of contenders for his roster spot, Schlottmann is in a put-up-or-shut-up situation. Alas, he doesn't have the juice to 'put up' in a way that would fend off the talented likes of Muti and Meinerz.

Schlottmann's potential ace in the hole, however, is his relationship with O-line coach Mike Munchak. Schlottmann has started six games for the Broncos and can play center or guard. There's value in that versatility and modest experience but will it be enough to vanquish guys with draft pedigree? Doubtful.

Trey Marshall | S

The writing is on the wall for Marshall, though it's up to him whether such markings can be painted over. The Broncos drafted Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson in back-to-back picks this spring, signaling to Marshall that he hasn't been good enough.

Johnson has already flashed big potential during OTAs and Sterns is a talent in his own right, so for Marshall to fend them both off is unlikely. If the Broncos opt to keep just three safeties like last year, it's a near-certainty Marshall will be gone. If four are kept, there's a chance the veteran could vanquish one of the rookies in a scenario where the Broncos sneak said safety onto the practice squad.

A big third-phase contributor, that could be Marshall's secret weapon. But these two young safeties know that special teams is also their safest path to the roster. Swords will be crossed.

Duke Dawson | CB

Dawson's role on the team has been rendered obsolete by virtue of the Broncos signing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby and drafting Patrick Surtain II. Throw in Bryce Callahan and 2020 third-rounder Michael Ojemudia, and that gives Denver five guaranteed roster spots at cornerback (barring injury).

Last year, Vic Fangio carried six corners into the regular season, so you might think that it bodes well for Dawson. But I must disabuse you of that notion because of Essang Bassey, Parnell Motley, and 2021 seventh-rounder Kary Vincent, Jr.

Bassey became a coaches' favorite last year before suffering his torn ACL due to his versatility to play box safety and nickel corner. He's also a very sure tackler, which means everything to Fangio.

Motley was added late last year after all the injuries and he held his own, catching the team's attention long enough to earn a crack at the roster this summer. He's a boundary corner but don't sleep on him.

Vincent and Bassey could be vying for the same role as Callahan's backup at nickel. If push comes to shove, I see Fangio prioritizing nickel versatility and depth over Dawson's relative lack of any obvious area of expertise, outside of special teams.

Darkhorse: Mike Purcell | DT

Wait, what? Yes, I'm telling you I can foresee a situation where Purcell gets cut by the Broncos, less than a year after getting paid on a three-year, $11.5 million extension. Why?

Because Purcell missed most of last year and the Broncos saw Deshawn Williams emerge in his place and the team still has high expectations for 2020 third-rounder McTelvin Agim. Adding to the milieu is the recent addition of ex-Vikings veteran Shamar Stephen.

If nothing else, the Broncos have prepared for the possibility of Purcell not returning to his pre-lisfranc form. If he struggles getting up to speed, the Broncos could cut him and absorb a dead-money charge of $1.7M in 2021.

Is it likely to happen? No. But it's possible if the big man struggles to return while others around him excel.

To be very, very clear, though: If Purcell is 100% healthy and returns to form as expected, this is a non-issue. But it is the NFL. Stranger things have happened. Stay tuned.

