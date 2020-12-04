SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Vic Fangio Critiques Performance as Broncos' Defensive Play-Caller

Zack Kelberman

By most measures, including statistics and the age-old eye test, the Denver Broncos boast a powerhouse of a defense that passes all NFL colors, both confounding the All-World likes of Patrick Mahomes and making life absolutely miserable for emerging young stars such as Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, to name a few.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Some argue Vic Fangio is better suited to be a defensive coordinator rather than a head coach. But the point remains: He's damn good on that side of the ball, and despite everything 2020 threw at him — a roster plagued by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic and a murderer row's schedule — Fangio has walked the walk to earn his immense clout.

Even if he doesn't necessarily see it that way.

“I don't know. Every experience good and bad you learn from and you just have a good backlog when you have the experience of things that have happened, things that you've used, when it's a good time to call something, when it's not," Fangio said Thursday when asked if he's improved as a play-caller. "There are no guarantees that any of it will work. I think the more you do it—and it's been 20 some years calling them—that you do get better. But it doesn't mean it's going to be perfect. It doesn't mean you won't have a bad series or a bad game, but I do think the more you do something, the better you get at it.”

The results through 11 games for his 4-7 squad suggest the answer to the above question is a resounding "yes." Despite the absence of All-Everything pass-rusher Von Miller and the majority of the Week 1 starting defensive line, the Broncos' defense ranks seventh in sacks (31) and passing yards per game (210.1), eighth in opposing QBR (88.8), 11th in total yards allowed per game (341.4), and 12th in third-down percentage (39.5).

This, also without Fangio's de-facto coordinator and close friend Ed Donatell, who's away from the organization while he battles the coronavirus.

The one area where Denver has lacked, surprisingly, is its run defense, which cedes 131.3 yards per game, seventh-worst in the league. Little-known fact: They've allowed 200-plus rushing yards in three of their past five games.

Very un-Fangio. And very unacceptable — if not explainable.

“Like I said, it's just one of those things that—those first couple games it was guys trying to reach and make those big plays and getting out of their gaps and I feel like this one was just one of those just wear and tear on the field and stuff like that," outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said Thursday. "So, like I said, can't dwell too much on it. I feel like with the guys we got we know we can bounce back. We know what kind of defense we can be and we've just got to go out there and prove it. The talking is not going to do much. We know what we put on paper, now we've got to go out there and fix it.”

A litmus test on Fangio's prowess will come Sunday night when the Broncos take on the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The last such test was a positive grade as Patrick Mahomes was held to 15-of-23 for 200 yards and one garbage-time touchdown.

How will this test go?

Probably dissimilar.

“Well, it was an unusual game," Fangio said of the Week 7 affair. "They had a 100+ yard kickoff return for a touchdown and they had a 50-something yard pick six for a touchdown. They had some short field. So, it was unusual circumstances—their offense against our defense. As a result, their team beat our team. The way the game played out, their offense didn't—it wasn't a normal game for them nor a normal game for our defense.”

But never short of the standard — however Fangio views it.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

Oldskoolfan

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Insider Addresses Rumor of Vic Fangio Being on Hot Seat With Broncos

Is Vic Fangio on the hot seat in Denver as a new rumor indicates? One of the most trusted Broncos insiders cut through the noise.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Noah Fant Speaks Out as NFL Poised to Strong-Arm Broncos to Play Saints Without a QB

The NFL is trying to force the Broncos to play Week 12's bout vs. the Saints without a quarterback and Noah Fant isn't about to put up with it.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on Fangio's Handling of Week 12 Crisis After Broncos Fine All QBs Involved

Drew Lock and two other Broncos' quarterbacks were fined for their mask-wearing indiscretion last week that led to 31-3 loss to the Saints. Consider these QBs thoroughly chastised and upbraided for their part in the debacle.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Broncos Claim S Will Parks Off Waivers from Eagles

He's back.

Zack Kelberman

by

BearBnB

5 Scathing Takeaways From Broncos' 31-3 Loss to Saints Sans a QB

The Broncos were placed in an impossible situation that unfolded as expected. What are the takeaways coming out of this abomination that was Week 12?

Lance Sanderson

by

U812

Pat Bowlen’s Daughters Nuke Broncos' Current Leadership From Orbit in Scathing Statement

Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer nuked the Broncos' current brain trust from orbit on Wednesday with a scathing statement.

Luke Patterson

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Here's Why Broncos Should Claim Recently-Released S Will Parks Off Waivers

The Broncos have the chance to reunite with Will Parks after the Eagles cut him on Tuesday.

Luke Patterson

by

BearBnB