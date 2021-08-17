Vic Fangio Makes Strong, Telling Admission on Drew Lock's Year 3 Progress

Quarterback Drew Lock’s performance in the Denver Broncos' 33 -6 over the Minnesota Vikings in preseason Game 1 has positioned him nicely to hold onto the starting job. Head coach Vic Fangio even suggested that a decision on the winner of the positional battle between Lock and Teddy Bridgewater may come after this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lock might now be the favorite to win out but it’s becoming increasingly clear he has made strides in several facets of his game as he has transitioned into Year 3 of his NFL career. His head coach has always maintained both that the two QBs are "even-steven", even after Lock's dynamic performance on Saturday but on Monday, Fangio detailed Lock’s 33-yard connection to Jerry Jeudy on a 3rd-and-4 as a real barometer of the signal-caller's improvements.

“He was patient. The route took a little bit of time to develop,” Fangio said on Monday. “Drew made a good throw, Jerry made a good catch – but more importantly, as it relates to Jerry, he did a really good job of running after the catch. We got some good downfield blocking, which turned it into a big play. But it was definitely a good read and throw by Drew, made possible by the pass protection, because that play took a little longer to develop than you would like it to.”

Making his way through his reads and progressions has been a traditional Achilles heel for Lock, so making significant progress in that department would be key to him developing in Year 3. Making a good read and remaining patient are the kind of skills Lock could use to maximum effect, especially now that he is surrounded with even more offensive weapons to utilize.

Fangio has remained predictably guarded in his comments about which guy has the edge in the Broncos' QB contest so his answer on whether Lock is now seeing the field better was telling.

“Yep. He definitely is,” Fangio said.

