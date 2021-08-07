Fangio Reacts to Brawl Breaking Out on Day 9 of Broncos Camp

As the Denver Broncos inch farther into the dog days of training camp, tempers flaring and altercations are bound to break out. That's exactly what happened on Day 9 at UCHealth Training Center.

Although the details of what triggered the scrum are unclear, left tackle Garett Bolles and rush linebacker Bradley Chubb got into it. The tussle lasted a good long while and when it was over, Bolles tossed his helmet to the sideline and walked off the field into the locker room.

About 15 minutes later, Bolles reemerged — only with GM George Paton at his elbow. Suffice to say, the rest of Saturday's session was relatively kopacetic.

Although he didn't see the genesis of the fight first-hand, head coach Vic Fangio addressed the situation, making it clear that it would be handled internally while also revealing his disappointment that it was between two of the team's higher-profile players.

“I didn’t see anything because I was on the other side of the field," Fangio said after practice. "I don’t know what precipitated it. We’ll talk about it when we go inside.”

Fangio was careful with his word selection from there on out but he wasn't willing to read into the fact that the fight happened between two of the Broncos' young stars. It doesn't matter to Fangio who was involved —the bottom line is that it's unacceptable among teammates in the coach's view.

“No. I don’t think it’s a big thing that it was those two," Fangio said. "Any fight—we don’t need, and we don’t want.”

Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby provided a little bit of context on what triggered Bolles and Chubb to go at it.

“It’s that time of camp where you start to get aggravated," Darby said Saturday. "I wasn’t on the field, so I really don’t know what happened. I was over to the side.”

Second-year wideout KJ Hamler seemed to take the brawl in stride as an unfortunate side effect of playing a physical, violent game like football. Friendly fire will happen occasionally, but no one wants to see their teammates get hurt as a result.

"Football is football. I try to stay away from that stuff," Hamler said after practice. "You don't want anybody getting hurt and stuff, so I didn't get a good glimpse of it. I try to stay out of stuff like that."

If anything, Bolles and Chubb losing their poise is a sign that the intensity of training camp is rising daily, even if only incrementally. Sunday will see the Broncos hold a scrimmage-type practice at Empower Field at Mile High.

From there, the Broncos will take to the road to travel to Minnesota where the teams are set to hold joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason Game 1 matchup next Saturday night. If fans thought Saturday's practice was fiery, just wait until the Broncos go toe-to-toe with the Vikings for several days leading up to that preseason opener.

