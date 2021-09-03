Broncos' Players & Coaches Feeling Pressure to Start Season Hot After September Slump

The Broncos have struggled to open the past two seasons and the coaching staff and players know they have to start hot this time.

While the Denver Broncos have a relatively tough schedule this season, at least on paper, September's slate of games isn't exactly a who's who of world-beaters. The Broncos start the season on the road against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and open at home vs. the New York Jets in Week 3.

That's a forgiving slate of opponents that should allow the Broncos to snap their September slump under Vic Fangio and start hot. Denver has gone winless in September the past two seasons, ending with an 0-7 record.

This really puts pressure on Fangio to finally start a season hot, especially with the additions new GM George Paton made on defense. The hope is that Fangio's defense can put pressure on Giants' QB Daniel Jones and follow that up by rattling two rookie quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks.

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris knows how bad the Broncos have been in September and wants it to change.

“We’ve talked about it before because we’re like, ‘How are we going to change it?’ It’s not a secret. We’ve sucked in September, so we have to get better," Harris said on Wednesday.

When you're 0-7 for two years, saying you suck in September is an understatement. There have been multiple issues for the Broncos that have led to that, from coaching to execution.

But there are no more excuses for the Broncos this year — this team simply has to start better. Drawing the Giants to kick-off the season, the Broncos will face a Jones-led offense that Fangio's defense should smother.

However, the Giants do have a decent defense, so it will be a good test for the Teddy Bridgewater-led offense to show improvements as a unit from the last couple of years. The most concerning aspect of this game is Denver's poor play under Fangio in early-start games on the East Coast.

If you want to start your season on the right foot, winning the first game is how you do it. There is clear urgency in Denver and Fangio feels it. When asked on Thursday about that urgency, he spoke candidly.

“I think everybody wants to win the opener, no matter where you are and no matter what your history has been—recent history," Fangio said. "Our guys feel—they know everybody knows what’s happened here the last couple starts of the season. I'm sure they are feeling a little bit of urgency for it, and I'm sure you guys are helping with that with what you're writing and saying out there.”

The players should feel some pressure to snap the slump, but the coaches are the ones truly under the gun. No question, Fangio's coaching staff is on a win-or-else type of footing with the new general manager. Paton didn't fire Fangio when he was hired and is giving his coaching staff this season, but their jobs are in doubt barring a successful run.

The first four games are the easiest stretch on the Broncos' schedule, at least on paper. That makes it vital Denver starts no worse than 2-2, though anything less than 3-1 would be a disappointment.

Fangio has to know his seat is hot, and another slow start would be unacceptable. There is too much talent on this team, especially on defense, for it to start the season off poorly.

Facing off against the first three quarterbacks on the schedule is beneficial for the Broncos, especially with Fangio's track record against rookie signal-callers and keeping them flustered.

Now, the players have to go out there and execute, but so does the coaching staff. Whatever happens over the first four weeks of the season, the coaches can't look as unprepared as they have in years past as that would heavily reflect on the Broncos' performance and portend doom for Fangio.

