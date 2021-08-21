August 21, 2021
Interpreting Vic Fangio's Mysterious Remarks on Broncos' QB Timetable

What should fans take away from Vic Fangio's comments on the quarterback competition earlier this week?
When the Denver Broncos take that first snap at the New York Giants on September 12, will it be Drew Lock under center or Teddy Bridgewater? Fans are dying to know the answer after analyzing every rep in OTAs and training camp, every comment and remark by the players and coaches, and each preseason performance. 

In the wake of Lock's powerhouse performance in preseason Game 1, head coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that he's "pretty damn close" to naming a starter. Lock and Bridgewater have been locked (no pun intended) in an open competition and it will ultimately be punctuated by the quarterbacks' performance in the respective preseason game each will ultimately start. 

Lock got Game 1 but so far, Fangio is sticking to his guns that Bridgewater will get Game 2. The Broncos easily vanquished the Minnesota Vikings in Game 1 and will travel once again to battle the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night. 

Despite Fangio's recent remarks, the momentum feels like it's swung in Lock's direction. If a decision is imminent, when can Broncos fans expect to get closure on what has been the most hot-button topic of the offseason?

On Friday evening, as the Broncos touch down in Seattle, I joined Claudette Montana Pattison to analyze some of the smoke signals Fangio has been sending up from Dove Valley.

Check out our conversation in the video above

