SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos HC Vic Fangio Closes Door on Von Miller Playing This Season

Zack Kelberman

In all likelihood, and as expected, Von Miller won't put his surgically-repaired ankle to the test over the final two games.

Asked whether the star linebacker could imminently return, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio indicated Miller stands a longshot to suit up either in Week 16 at Los Angeles or the Week 17 finale versus Las Vegas.

“Right now, I don’t think he’s going to be able to start practicing or play this season," Fangio responded Wednesday. "That’s the way it looks right now.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This, two days after Fangio conceded he's "not optimistic" regarding Miller's availability as 5-9 Denver closes its fifth straight playoff-less season.

"He's going to have to practice a little bit before we would put him out there," he said Monday. "He hadn't partaken in practice yet, so I'll get with the medical people later today or tomorrow and see exactly where they're at with him.”

Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during the Broncos' Sept. 8 practice. He underwent surgery on Sept. 11, moved to injured reserve on Sept. 15, and was expected to miss 4-5 months — three months in a best-case scenario. An upbeat and hopeful Miller teased his return throughout the year, often sharing rehab updates via social media.

It was understood the Broncos might have pushed the envelope to get him on the field had they been postseason-relevant in December. Instead, they appear to be playing the long game with the all-time franchise sack leader, taking no risks and ensuring he's fully healthy in time for spring work.

Miller is under contract through 2021, his age-32 campaign, for which he's scheduled to earn $17.5 million in base salary and count $22.125 million against the salary cap.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DKMI
DKMI

Of course they shouldn’t rush him. Ankles are tricky. Why jeopardize next season to waste his talents on this one?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Bills Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog BUFvsDEN. Can the Broncos hang with one of the AFC's elite teams?

Chad Jensen

by

jimtaylor

Fangio Stops Short of Anointing Drew Lock as Broncos' Starting QB in 2021

Will Drew Lock be the understood quarterback in Denver in 2021?

Chad Jensen

by

Irishguy77

Broncos Fans Call for Elway & Fangio to be Fired After Shocking Bills Loss

Broncos Country lashed out at the team brass after the Bills rolled into Mile High and trounced the home team 48-19.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Biggest Winners & Losers Broncos' 48-19 Drubbing at the Hands of Bills Revealed

Did any individual player produce a 'winner's' performance in the Broncos' 48-19 loss to the Bills?

Chad Jensen

by

Raddo

3 Brutal Takeaways From Broncos' 48-19 Loss to Bills

The Broncos threw in the towel on Saturday but someone forgot to tell the Bills as Josh Allen steamrolled Vic Fangio's defense. What did we learn?

Lance Sanderson

by

1960broncefan

Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Pink slips could be on the way to Dove Valley.

Zack Kelberman

by

carlysm

Lock Sends Message to Broncos' Brass on QB-of-the-Future Debate: 'I’m the Guy Here'

A debate rages through Broncos Country on whether Drew Lock is the team's future franchise quarterback but until Wednesday, no one had asked him if he believes he's proven to be just that.

Luke Patterson

by

Godsson426

The Real Reason Fans Shouldn't Expect Broncos to Fire Elway or Fangio

The Broncos need an owner to instill accountability and a vision for the team long-term.

BobMorris

by

CUBuffinTX

Brandon McManus Rips NFL After 'Improper Timeline' Forced him to Miss Week 15

Brandon McManus let the NFL know how he felt about its handling of his 'close contact' timeline, which cost him the chance to play in Week 15.

Chad Jensen

by

Goodfan

Report: Broncos Cut Highest-Paid ILB Mark Barron Ahead of Week 16

We hardly knew ye.

Zack Kelberman

by

Gimmemy8iron