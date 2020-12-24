In all likelihood, and as expected, Von Miller won't put his surgically-repaired ankle to the test over the final two games.

Asked whether the star linebacker could imminently return, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio indicated Miller stands a longshot to suit up either in Week 16 at Los Angeles or the Week 17 finale versus Las Vegas.

“Right now, I don’t think he’s going to be able to start practicing or play this season," Fangio responded Wednesday. "That’s the way it looks right now.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This, two days after Fangio conceded he's "not optimistic" regarding Miller's availability as 5-9 Denver closes its fifth straight playoff-less season.

"He's going to have to practice a little bit before we would put him out there," he said Monday. "He hadn't partaken in practice yet, so I'll get with the medical people later today or tomorrow and see exactly where they're at with him.”

Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during the Broncos' Sept. 8 practice. He underwent surgery on Sept. 11, moved to injured reserve on Sept. 15, and was expected to miss 4-5 months — three months in a best-case scenario. An upbeat and hopeful Miller teased his return throughout the year, often sharing rehab updates via social media.

It was understood the Broncos might have pushed the envelope to get him on the field had they been postseason-relevant in December. Instead, they appear to be playing the long game with the all-time franchise sack leader, taking no risks and ensuring he's fully healthy in time for spring work.

Miller is under contract through 2021, his age-32 campaign, for which he's scheduled to earn $17.5 million in base salary and count $22.125 million against the salary cap.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle