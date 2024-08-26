Report: Broncos Waive CB Art Green Amid Final Roster Cuts
The Denver Broncos have begun the process of trimming its roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.
Per media reports, the Broncos on Monday waived second-year cornerback Art Green, who could resurface on the practice squad when it's formed later this week. The team also waived punter Trenton Gill.
Undrafted in 2023, Green spent most of his rookie campaign on Denver's taxi squad. The Houston product made two preseason appearances this summer, notching three tackles and a pass deflection while competing for a reserve role in the secondary. A concussion held him out of last week's exhibition contest against the Packers.
Green's departure whittles a still-packed Broncos CB room to ten: Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Levi Wallace, Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Tremon Smith, Reese Taylor, Kaleb Hayes, and Quinton Newsome.
Denver carried seven corners on its initial 53-man squad last season.
"I think they’ve all been great, honestly," Surtain said on Aug. 21. "They all have different traits with them. Riley, he’s very athletic and has great footwork. ‘Mari’, he’s physical at the line of scrimmage, can run and has fluid hips. Levi is the veteran guy. What I see from all of them is that they are high competitors, and they compete at a high level. You can even ask the receivers what they have seen. All of them have been great this training camp. It’s a tough battle nonetheless, but I just think they are all—obviously they are capable of playing. I just think they are all deserving of that as well spot too.”
