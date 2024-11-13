Broncos Waive DB Keidron Smith
Creating an opening on its active roster, the Denver Broncos waived defensive back Keidron Smith, the team announced Tuesday.
Undrafted in 2023, Smith latched onto Denver's practice squad late last season and inked a reserve/future contract in January. He survived final cuts this summer, cracking the 53 as a reserve defender and special-teamer.
Smith — a candidate to return via the taxi squad — made eight appearances this year, posting six combined tackles (four solo) across 118 total snaps.
"He’s a guy that’s played some corner, nickel and safety for us. He has the traits that we like," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said in August. "He gets to the ball, he has man cover skills, he can blitz, he can tackle. That’s been impressive, watching him tackle and make calls. It’s his first time playing safety at a full-time appointment, so he’s tackling, he’s making plays. He can surely cover, so that’s a skill set that you want so that guys can get the balls in the back end.”
Smith's spot will quickly be filled as veteran fullback Michael Burton and linebacker Kwon Alexander are out of practice-squad elevations, and a slew of other players (LB Drew Sanders, WR Josh Reynolds, RB Tyler Badie) are eligible for activation from their injury lists.
“It’s always a challenge. It’s a little bit of a puzzle," head coach Sean Payton said last week of juggling the roster.
The Broncos host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.
