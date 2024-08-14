Broncos Waive/Injured Rookie OLB Jaylon Allen
In a corresponding roster move after re-signing linebacker Alex Mock, the Denver Broncos on Wednesday waived rookie pass-rusher Jaylon Allen with an injury settlement, the team announced.
Allen was among over a dozen college free agents who joined the Broncos following the 2024 NFL draft. He participated in the team's offseason program and appeared in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, logging six snaps.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender played his college ball at Memphis where he registered 150 total tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns, and an interception across 60 career games.
"Allen is a steady stand-up end with good play strength and a steady motor," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "He lacks ideal size and juice off the edge but looks to outwork his opponents. He’s not an instinctive run defender and falls prey to bad tackling angles at times, but he’s on the right side of the rep at a decent rate. He’s an effort rusher who won’t be able to beat tackles up the arc and doesn’t yet have the moves and counters needed to unlock the pocket against pro protection."
Allen's departure whittles Denver's active OLB depth chart to seven: projected starters Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper and key reserves Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, Thomas Incoom, Durell Nchami, and Dondrea Tillman.
“I think as a group, it’s a good group between ‘Coop’, and Nik and Baron. It’s a good group," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said in June. "They all can rush the passer; they all are good run game players. Nik is a special rusher. He had a great year last year. Even with missed time, he had a pretty good year. So obviously, he’s a natural rusher and it’s my job to find spots for him to kind of showcase that. It’s a good room, it’s an experienced room. It’s a room that should make some hay this year for us.”
