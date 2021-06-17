Report: Broncos Cut Player Who 'Blew Us Out of Water'

On Wednesday, Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon gushed over cannon-legged punter Max Duffy, preaching "true competition" between veteran incumbent Sam Martin and the first-year Australian native who "blew us out of the water."

So much for that.

The Broncos waived Duffy on Thursday in a corresponding roster move after signing wide receivers Amara Darboh and De’Mornay Pierson-El, 9News' Mike Klis reported.

Duffy's stint in Denver spanned an entire 24 days; he earned a contract following an impressive showing at an open workout last month that also included fellow punter Drew Galitz and long snappers Matt Tunnacliffe and Seth Cottengim.

A Ray Guy Award winner at Kentucky, Duffy was given a legitimate chance of unseating Martin, having averaged 46.0 yards per boot for the Wildcats and equipped with a powerful right appendage and likewise directional ability.

“He’s done a good job," McMahon said of Duffy. "He just continued off that tryout day that we had. He’s done a good job hitting the edges. He needs to improve on—I think every single punter would tell you that they just need to improve on consistency. He hits an edge and hits an edge and then misses an edge. He’s very, very consistent. Both of our punters—Sam is knocking the heck out of the ball and Max is knocking the heck out of the ball. It’s a great competition. They are making each other better and they are good players. They are also good holders for [K] Brandon [McManus] which goes unsaid.”

All for naught, the "competition" ceasing hours later.

Until further notice, it appears the Broncos' punting job belongs to Martin, who averaged 46.1 gross yards per punt in 2020, his first season with the club.

