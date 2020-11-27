SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos' Week 12 Rookie to Watch: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Erick Trickel

Each week, Mile High Huddle features a Denver Broncos rookie to watch. It's always a rookie whose skill-set and/or responsibility just happens to be a key asset for the Broncos based on the matchup. 

This is a matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints in which each rookie will be needed by the Broncos. 

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III is going to get tested once again with a very tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints defensive front, which features some real talent. Cushenberry has struggled all season long in elite matchups like this. 

KJ Hamler is always up there as a key rookie because of the speed dynamic he brings to the offense and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been really good as the Saints nickel corner. It's another tough matchup for Hamler but he's not the key rookie of the week. 

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia hasn't played on defense in the last two games and it's uncertain whether he'll even be given a chance this week. Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim could be considered but he's not a starter. 

The rookie of the week is...

Jerry Jeudy | WR

With the Saints rolling into town, Jeudy stood out for a few reasons and I deep-dive on why in the video above. Jeudy's matchup against the Saints' secondary will be tough as New Orleans has been very good this season. 

The Saints rank 11th in passing yards per game allowed and second in rush yards per game allowed and they force teams to throw the ball. New Orleans' defense is tied for fourth in most interceptions with 11 on the season. 

Jeudy has a tough matchup against the whole secondary, especially against the corner he's likely to draw in coverage, which I also dissect in the video above. Denver needs Jeudy to show out in a big way and help Drew Lock navigate a very stiff obstacle. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

