Broncos' Week 8 Rookie to Watch: Michael Ojemudia | CB

Erick Trickel

The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in their first divisional game of the season and are now set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. Against the Chiefs, it was difficult to anticipate which Broncos' rookie would be most crucial, but in Week 8, the matchups have revealed it starkly. 

Obviously, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Albert Okwuegbunam are important and will remain so as the Broncos' offense comes together. Each is a big piece for this offense and Drew Lock needs them to step up. Still, none are this week's key rookie to watch.

Center Lloyd Cuhsenberry III also has a tough matchup with the Chargers presenting some good interior defensive linemen. He was alright against the Chiefs, but he still had a large number of plays where he really struggled. 

Cushenberry's best game came against a not-so-talented New England defensive line. While Cushenberry has a case for being the key rookie this week, it's not him. 

That leaves one rookie option left for the Broncos — cornerback Michael Ojemudia. This is going to be a very tough matchup for Ojemudia as he has two tough receivers to deal with in Week 8. 

The Chargers' rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been playing great football, which could make the responsibility for Ojemudia all the more difficult. A lot goes into this matchup for Ojemudia and why he's the key rookie of the week, so check out the video above for a deeper insight into what awaits the young corner on Sunday. 

