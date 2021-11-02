The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-10 Win Over WFT

Two desperate teams entered a hard-fought battle on a cool fall Sunday afternoon at Empower field. Although the fate of the game was in question until the very end, the Denver Broncos defense asserted itself and led the team to a 17-10 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Driven by a persistent defense and a special teams unit that made big plays in key situations, the Broncos took a step forward in pursuit of making the playoffs. However, the Orange and Blue crew must improve its offensive performance if it hopes to successfully compete against teams with a winning record.

In the wake of the shocking Von Miller trade, fans might not want to focus on anything else but there's still football being played and we're going to continue covering here at Mile High Huddle. Let's get to the good, bad, and ugly from Week 8.

The Good

Patchwork Defense Stepped Up

Despite the defense being severely undermanned, the battered unit contained the WTF offense. Without Von Miller and a host of other starters, second-team players contributed in a meaningful way.

Two recently-acquired defenders — inside linebacker Kenny Young and pass rusher Stephen Weatherly — made Broncos' GM George Paton proud in their first outing. Young displayed a burst covering speedy WTF running backs in pass coverage and displayed lock-down tackling against the run.

The Broncos' front four was relentless in pursuit of WTF quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones created interior pressure which made life difficult for the journeyman signal-caller.

Although the run defense saw dramatic improvement, the Broncos did allow too many clock-controlling drives. To reach the next level of success, the Broncos must generate more three-and-out performances to provide the offense with additional scoring attempts. But let’s give them credit, Denver's defense was the star of the game

Justin Simmons | S

After four lethargic past performances, Sunday saw the version of Simmons fans expected to see after he signed a long-term deal in the offseason. The safety played with a sense of urgency and commitment to making an impact.

Simmons totaled two interceptions that stopped a pair of critical WTF drives. As a team captain, it was mission-critical to see the respected leader play a pivotal role in the team win.

Special Teams

It’s rare to see two blocked field goals in one game. Harris and Jones not only made life difficult for the opposing quarterback, but they sent the WTF kicker back to the sidelines twice with goose eggs. Give often-criticized special coordinator Tom McMahon credit for scheming a way for Denver to take advantage of a kicker that has a habit of booting low balls.

The Bad

Offense Missing any Sign of Explosiveness

The Broncos have evolved into a dink-and-dunk passing team. The lack of executing the type of downfield plays that stretch the defense makes things simple for opposing coaches to stop.

Defensive coordinators are making life difficult for the Broncos' rushing attack and short-area passing game. Teams are daring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to take deep shots against single coverage.

Although protection issues in the Broncos' passing game continue to be an impediment to having time to throw deep, this team will never average over 20 points per game if it stays on the current course.

The Ugly

Cost of Bad Play-Calling

The offense is like a ship without a rudder. During Sunday’s contest, the Broncos never could establish a rhythm. At times, when the running game began to gain traction, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur would move into pass formations that nixed the Broncos' ability to effectively run the ball and sapped drives of momentum.

Let’s just speak truth to power: the offensive game plans lack fortitude. Shurmur’s strategic inability to scheme for success )and stick with what's working) puts the offense at a disadvantage. The “throwing spaghetti against the wall” strategy is doing a disservice to the talent on the field.

It was good to see the Broncos right the ship and win a close contest. But the Broncos organization must know that fans are growing increasingly restless. In the stands of Empower Field, you could feel people’s frustration and lack of patience as the Broncos struggled to connect a knockout blow against a 2-5 opponent.

With 11,000 fans choosing not to attend Sunday’s contest, as the captain of the ship, let's hope that GM George Paton understands his role in meeting fans' expectations.

