Broncos' Week 8 Player Grades Reveal Encouraging Takeaway

The Broncos got off their four-game schneid with a win over Washington. Which players graded out well?

While it was sloppy, a win is a win, and the Denver Broncos got back to .500 by beating the Washington Football Team 17-10. Calling it a sloppy display is an understatement with the Broncos' offense still struggling to move the ball with consistency or even close out the game.

There were issues from coaching down to execution, but Denver managed to win. This victory should be chalked up primarily to the Broncos' defense which bailed out the offense in the clutch and tightened things up at the right time.

While Washington was able to move the ball reasonably well, Denver kept them from scoring multiple times. Special teams also played a hand in this win, with the Broncos blocking two field-goal attempts which took six total points off the board.

There were some great performances from a few specific Broncos but a few cringy ones, too.

Before I get to the individual player grades, here are a few quick notes about how grading works. Each player starts with an average grade of 50.0 and with each positive play, his grade goes up. With each bad play, it drops.

Just how much a player's grade fluctuates depends on his overall impact on the snap. After all, missing a block away from the play isn’t as costly as the lead blocker completely whiffing and letting the run get stopped for a loss.

Be sure to check out the video above for Denver's MVP of Week 8.

The Positive

Shelby Harris | IDL | Grade: 83.9

The Broncos' defensive line did a good job controlling the trenches, especially early on in the game. Harris was a big reason for that as he started to show how effective he could be. Harris had a good game all-around and did a good job consistently pushing the pocket while getting his mitts on a field goal try.

Dre'Mont Jones | IDL | Grade: 82.6

Jones and Harris were great upfront for the Broncos and led to an outstanding showing overall. As a run defender, Jones did well to clog the inside lane while keeping himself in position to attack an outside cut. Additionally, he won as a pass rusher consistently to force errant passes or get the sack.

Tim Patrick | WR | Grade: 81.7

Patrick was reliable as ever against Washington, and he never gives up on a play. After another receiver makes the catch or whether it's a run play, he does a good job of transitioning to being a blocker and fights until the whistle. He is so reliable and OC Pat Shurmur needs to find ways to use Patrick more consistently.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE | Grade: 80.4

While Okwuegbunam isn't excellent as a blocker, he has been quite effective when out on the field. He has also done a great job of showing off his athleticism as a receiver. Denver has used him to create mismatches, and he takes advantage of it and shows a lot of fight, unlike another tight end on the roster.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Negative

Noah Fant | TE | Grade: 17.0

Fant needs to figure something out in order to be effective as a run blocker because he has consistently hurt the team. He has allowed multiple stops against the run and can't sustain his blocks. There seems to be a straightforward issue with him mentally and with his technique because he lacks fight this season.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 29.3

Cooper had his coming-out game of sorts in Week 7 but was mainly missing in action against Washington. He notched a single pressure on the game and was consistently punished as a run defender. With Denver moving on from Von Miller, the team needs to get more consistently out of the young pass rusher.

Javonte Williams | RB | Grade: 30.8

This was the worst game from the rookie this season, with multiple issues as a runner and a receiver. However, he looked best in pass protection, which played a massive part in saving his grade. As a rusher, he missed some wide-open lanes and left yards on the field, and with a drop and a fumble as well, he graded out poorly.

Kenny Young | LB | Grade: 45.6

The new addition had some hiccups in both run defense and pass coverage, but that was expected. In addition, there were likely some issues with the verbiage in Denver, which would be the case coming from a similar scheme. Nevertheless, the early returns on Young are promising, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Bobby Massie | OT | Grade: 68.2

It was the best performance of the season so far from Massie. For the most part, he was reliable in pass protection which hasn't been the case leading into this game. However, Massie's play as a run blocker has consistently hurt the Broncos and it did so again this week.

Baron Browning | LB | Grade: 70.1

It was nice to see the rookie linebacker out there and with the green dot on his helmet. Denver found a way to utilize Browning to play to his best, primarily working downhill and sideline-to-sideline. This led to a great game against the run, but he did show lapses in coverage, which were expected.

Teddy Bridgewater | QB | Grade: 73.5

There were issues with his game, especially to start the second half, with Teddy not letting plays develop, only to dump the ball off. But, after a couple of series, that changed, and Denver's offense started to show some life. Bridgewater was consistent enough to help the Broncos walk out with the win despite two terrible decisions and one throw. It was far from perfect with plenty of concerns to take away.

DeShawn Williams | DL | Grade: 79.7

With Mike Purcell out, Williams got the start as the nose tackle, and he put together a good game. Williams was crucial in Denver's run defense, and he did a very good job eating space and clogging running lanes. While he didn't show much as a pass rusher, he did enough to constrict space for the quarterback to step into.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!