Biggest Studs & Duds from Broncos' 17-10 Win Over WFT

The Broncos received some Herculean performances from a handful of locked-in players and a few shameful ones, too.

The Denver Broncos stopped the bleeding by eking out a 17-10 win on Sunday over the Washington Football Team. The seven-point victory was hard-fought and the game went down to the wire due to some last-minute mistakes on Denver's part.

The Broncos’ defense deserves credit for standing tall. Unsurprisingly, the players on that side of the ball represent the bulk of the studs from the game.

Stud: Baron Browning | ILB

The Broncos were forced to turn to the rookie Browning due to the massive number of injuries to the linebacker corps. As a rookie with very limited experience, he delivered. Not only was it his first game starting he also made the defensive calls.

Browning came through with a stellar performance, posting eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, and solid coverage. This performance should be given even more credit since he has had little opportunity for in-game growth until Sunday. The game did not seem too big for him and when he made an early mistake, he shook it off and played like the best off-ball linebacker on the field.

Dud: Justin Strnad | ILB

The Strnad experiment should end. He cannot get the feel for the game that everyone had anticipated he could develop, squashing all the high hopes that his athletic ability would be the magic elixir for the Broncos inside linebacker woes. He is often out of position and is a liability against the run.

If it weren't for all the injuries to the Broncos' linebackers, Strnad should be relegated to special teams only. He was outplayed by Browning and the recently-acquired Kenny Young. Strnad is not a sure tackler and his coverage skills are not living up to the hype.

Stud: Melvin Gordon | RB

The huge mistake at the end of the game almost kept him off the list, but it is tough to overlook Gordon's overall performance until that point. Even though the interior offensive line failed to help him much, he was the bulk of the offense for the Broncos.

It was a grind for Gordon all day, but he tallied 47 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and he added another score as a receiver. In all, he had 62 yards from scrimmage and was responsible for 14 of the 17 points Denver scored.

Dud: Noah Fant | TE

Fant is easily tackled and has provided nothing close to his projection for the season. Blame could be placed on offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for not using Fant correctly but on Sunday, second-string tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was tapped on the same type of play calls for a much better result.

Okwuegbunam outplayed Fant with 11.3 yards per catch on his three receptions. Fant was a non-factor and for a former first-round pick, that's unacceptable. He contributed only eight yards on his two catches and completely whiffed on a block that ended in a sack of Teddy Bridgewater.

Stud: Pat Surtain II | CB

Surtain is the best cornerback on the roster. The rookie again showed why the team selected him in the first round of the draft.

Surtain locked down his receiver all game, which is becoming a frequent occurrence this season. He was credited with two tackles and one pass defensed, but those stats don’t tell the whole story as Taylor Heinicke rarely tested Surtain.

Dud: Lloyd Cushenberry | OC

The interior offensive line has struggled this season. Against Washington, the unit allowed four sacks and could not open holes for the running backs consistently. The Broncos only gained 83 yards rushing and the running backs had to fight for all the yardage they were able to get.

Blame can be placed on all three interior linemen, but Cushenberry is the leader of that line and so the blame falls on him. When the Broncos needed to run out the clock with the running game, they couldn’t do it, in part, due to the poor blocking upfront.

Stud: Malik Reed | OLB

With Von Miller out with an ankle injury, and Bradley Chubb still on injured reserve, the Broncos needed Reed to have a day. That's just what he did, coming up big in the clutch with two sacks, one of which was a strip that Washington unfortunately recovered. Hats off to Denver's still reigning sack champion from last year.

Stud: Shelby Harris | DL

Harris came through with a blocked field goal and a sack for the Broncos. After a slow start to the season, he now has two straight games of the type of production the Broncos expected when the team paid him this past spring. The Broncos actually blocked two kicks, another one from Dre'Mont Jones.

